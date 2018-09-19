Concerts
Dusty Jones, 7 p.m. Friday, Whistle Stop, 6432 N. Lone Star Parkway, Crawford.
★ More Than Sparrows with Jacob Humber, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7 in advance, $10 day of show.
Sister Hazel, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
★ Jennifer Knapp, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
★ Baylor Faculty Piano Recital, “Music of Claude Debussy,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Upcoming
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Strahan, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $18.
Stoney LaRue with The Powell Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Royce Montgomery’s “The Big Show,” 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12, $15 VIP, available at the Lee Lockwood Library, Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Beauty Mark I and II, and Boss Up Barbershop.
T. Graham Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Passion Worship Night with Louis Giglio and Travis Greene, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $25, $40 deluxe.
Max Stalling, 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $27 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Corey Cerovsek, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hall; $60-$45.
Clint Black, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80, $65 and $40.
The Collection with Quiet Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $13.
The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Haggard & Jones (Noel and Ben Haggard, Georgette Jones), 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $50.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Gary P. Nunn and Lee Roy Parnell, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $25.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Michael Jackson Tribute Show with Danny Dash Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $20.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60 and $25.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton. Tickets go on sale Monday.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
The Traveling Red River Songwriters (Walt Wilkins, Josh Grider, Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Bobby Bridger, “Songs and Tales from ‘A Ballad Of The West,’ ” 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.
The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Wanderers with Isis Lee, 7 p.m. Saturday, Whistle Stop, 6432 N. Lone Star Parkway, Crawford.
Dueling pianos with David Morris and Mark Johnson, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $5.
Ballous Cats, 8 p.m. Saturday,, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring; free.
Upcoming
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Saturday Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Brainbell Janglers, 8-11:30 p.m Sept. 29, Honey Hole Bar, 3146 State Highway 14, Mexia; free.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 4, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, “First Friday Jazz,” 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Dave Wild Duo With Chuck Jennings, 7 p.m. Oct. 6, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
$5 Shake, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Kayla Ray and the Standards, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Clean Slate, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
On stage
“Godspell,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sept. 29, Oct. 2-5 and 9-12, 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and 14, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
Comics Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
“Stars: One-Hit Wonders” fundraiser, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $50 and $100.
Stevie Walker-Webb, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.
“Blue Stockings,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Ball Performing Arts Center, MCC; $10 and $8.
Avant Chamber Ballet with Midway Camerata orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt; $20, $15 students, available online at www.eventbrite.com.
“Clue the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Jubilee Theatre, 1315 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 and $7.
Stand-Up Comedy in Costume with Michael McBrine, Oct. 28, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, MCC.
“Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Art exhibits
★ “Writing On The Wall,” through Sept. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “Brunch With Banksy,” 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $38; “Cocktails With The Curator,” 6-7 p.m. Sept. 27; “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 29; $5.
★ Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, through Sept. 29, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 29.
★ Second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Sept. 29, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sundays. Free.
Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Nov. 9-11, Hilton Waco, 113 University Parks Drive. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required for admission. Tickets available at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Oct. 4-13, Extraco Events Center grounds; $10 in advance, $15 after Oct. 3, children 7 and younger free, $5 parking. Performers include Kevin Fowler, Oct. 5; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 6; Mike Ryan, Oct. 10; Flatland Cavalry, Oct. 11; Dylan Scott, Oct. 12; Whiskey Myers, Oct. 13. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 4, 4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 5 and 12, noon-midnight Oct. 6 and 13, noon-11 p.m. Oct. 7, 2-11 p.m. Oct. 8, 4-11 p.m. Oct. 9-11.
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Oct. 5-7, Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Dogtoberfest, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Fahrenheit 11/9,” “The House With A Clock In Its Walls” and “Life Itself.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.