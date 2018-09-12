Concerts
Baylor Winds, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
★ Ronnie Milsap with Amber Digby, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; sold out.
Baylor Symphonic Band and Baylor Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
★ John Mark McMillan with Mike Mains & The Branches and Tyson Motsenbocker, 7 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $42 VIP.
★ Scooter Brown, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
★ Satisfaction: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
Upcoming
More Than Sparrows with Jacob Humber, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7 in advance, $10 day of show.
Sister Hazel, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Jennifer Knapp, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15.
Baylor Faculty Piano Recital, “Music of Claude Debussy,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Strahan, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $18.
Royce Montgomery’s “The Big Show,” 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12, $15 VIP, available at the Lee Lockwood Library, Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Beauty Mark I and II, and Boss Up Barbershop.
T. Graham Brown, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Passion Worship Night with Louis Giglio and Travis Greene, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $25, $40 deluxe.
Clint Black, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
The Collection with Quiet Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Haggard & Jones (Noel and Ben Haggard, Georgette Jones), 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $50.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton. Tickets go on sale Sept. 24.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Horton Duo, Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 7-8 p.m. Friday, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Fang Dango Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Elk’s Lodge Post 2881, 3859 Old Lorena Road, Hewitt; free.
Midnight Mustangs, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9598 Elk Road, Axtell; $6.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 8 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Ballous Cats, 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave. Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 26, Taqueria No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring; free.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Saturday Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Brainbell Janglers, 8-11:30 p.m Sept. 29, Honey Hole Bar, 3146 State Highway 14, Mexia; free.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 4, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
On stage
★ “Newsies,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees. Thursday performance is sold out.
★ “Dear Edwina,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Waco Hall; $10, $5 for children 12 and younger, for the Jones Theatre performances, $3 children, adult chaperones free for the Waco Hall performance Tickets available online at www.baylor.edu/theatre.
“Godspell,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26-29, Oct. 2-5 and 9-12, 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and 14, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“Stars: One-Hit Wonders” fundraiser, 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $50 and $100.
Stevie Walker-Webb, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 4, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.
“Blue Stockings,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Ball Performing Arts Center, McLennan Community College.
Avant Chamber Ballet with Midway Camerata orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Midway Independent School District Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt; $20, $15 students, online at eventbrite.com.
“American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, McLennan Community College.
“Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Art exhibits
★ Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20-21 and 27-28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29.
★ “Writing On The Wall” Banksy exhibit, through Sept. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
★ Second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Sept. 29, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. Sundays. Free. Reception, 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
★ Lecture by Mark Lach (“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” designer), “From Wreck Site to Exhibition: My Creative Journey,” 2 p.m. Thursday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children.
McGregor Founders Day, 5-11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, downtown McGregor.
Ken Burns, Baylor University Beall-Russell Lecture, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hall; free, but tickets required for admission. Tickets available at the Bill Daniel Student Center ticket office.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Oct. 4-13, Extraco Events Center grounds; $10 in advance, $15 after Oct. 3, children 7 and younger free, $5 parking. Performers include Kevin Fowler, Oct. 5; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 6; Mike Ryan, Oct. 10; Flatland Cavalry, Oct. 11; Dylan Scott, Oct. 12; Whiskey Myers, Oct. 13. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 4, 4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 5 and 12, noon-midnight Oct. 6 and 13, noon-11 p.m. Oct. 7, 2-11 p.m. Oct. 8, 4-11 p.m. Oct. 9-11.
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Oct. 5-7, Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Dogtoberfest, noon-5 p.m. Oct. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “A Simple Favor” and “Unbroken: Path To Redemption.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.