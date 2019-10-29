Concerts
★ Michael Jackson tribute, 8 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, VIP $50.
Mike Mains and The Branches, 8 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
★ Holly Tucker, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
★ Baylor Halloween organ concert, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
Mike Herrera: Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
★ Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Bellamy Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35, sold out.
Sonora Winds, 4 p.m. Saturday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
★ Patsy Cline tribute with Lisa Layne, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39-$19.
Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
The Irons with The Shortlist Band, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Nov. 2, Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave.; $10, online at eventbrite.com.
David Phelps and Cana’s Voice, The Big Voice Tour, 6 p.m. Sunday, Mexia High School, 1120 N. Ross Ave., Mexia; $25, $50 for Artist Circle.
★ Noah Gundersen, 8 p.m. Sunday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22.
Upcoming
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Veterans Salute with John McAnally, Megan Brucker, Bridgett Huffhines and Joyce Marek, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, half price for veterans. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
The Gray Havens with Wilder Atkins, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, VIP $37.
A Night of Worship with Kari Jobe and Restoration Gateway, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.; $50 and $26.
Pat Travers Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, King Country and Rewound, 9 p.m. Nov. 8, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
Tonee Calhoun CD release party and art celebration, 6-10 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Convention Center; $25, online at eventbrite.com.
Willow City, 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
Sparkle Motion, The Hawks and the Found, Far from Reach and Zet Zero, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Austin Avenue Music and Arts Festival, 2-7 p.m. Nov. 10, 700 block of Austin Avenue; free.
Central Texas Choral Society, “Mozart & Mendelssohn,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.; $10, available online at centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with saxophonist Branford Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Waco Hall.
Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $20.
Matt Castillo, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
A capella quartet Southern Stride, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $15, $10 for senior adults and students, available online at cacarts.org.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum, Naughty and Nice Tour, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Kody West, 10 p.m. Dec. 7, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15 at outhousetickets.com.
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Silver Bells & Diamonds, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
“The Nutcracker,” Ballet Frontier of Texas and Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Waco Hall; $60-$40.
Waylon Jennings & Lefty Frizzell Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Tea Aguilar, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Clay Pot Restaurant, 416 Franklin Ave.
Huser Brothers Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Out of the Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Frank Exum (classical guitar), 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club and Veterans Remembrance, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
“Piano Man” Russell Boyd, 9 p.m. Nov. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
North of Navasota, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Max and Lynette, 8-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Gordon Collier Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Sami Brown, 8-11 p.m. Jan. 3, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 12, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery).
On stage
Improv comedy night, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
“Antigone,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
“A Christmas Carol,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 and $8.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 5-8, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, Dec. 12-15, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive.
”The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
★ Ninth annual Traveling Ofrenda, Thursday through Nov. 11, 402 Tyler St.; opening reception, 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
★ Community Ofrenda, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
“The Age of Mechanical Reproduction,” through Nov. 10, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. “Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22. Artist talk, 5-7 p.m. Nov 7. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
★ “Ekphrasis: Veracity,” Friday through November, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Charles Wallis: Expressionistic Landscapes,” Nov. 7, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Reception, 4-9 p.m. Nov. 7.
Brazos Fine Art Show, Professional Artists of Central Texas, gala 6-9 p.m. Nov. 8, public art show 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2-6 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Trunk or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; free.
Zoo Boo, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.; $12, $9 for children 3-12 years old, free for 2 and younger.
Hewitt Spooktacular Halloween Bash, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road, Hewitt; free, with canned good donations accepted.
Deadzone and Texas Chainsaw Nightmare haunted houses, 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 14656 N. Interstate 35; $22, $13 for children 9 and younger.
★ Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Vanguard Viking Grillfestivalen BBQ Competition, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
★ Waco Walks, “Architectural Bingo,” 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Castle Heights neighborhood, meet at parking lot behind the Castle, 33rd Street and Franklin Avenue.
“What You Didn’t Know About the Trail of Tears,” gallery talk by Julie Sweet, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Salado Scottish Festival, Nov. 8-10, Salado Civic Center, Salado.
Scottish singer and folklorist Ed Miller, “The Scottish Borders: The Story of a Different Side of Scotland,” 1 p.m. Nov. 8, Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., Salado; $10 suggested donation.
Book talk and signing by author Brian Kilmeade (“Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers”), 4-6 p.m. Nov. 9, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Free with free book given to first 150 families to attend.
Austin Avenue Music & Arts Festival, 2-7 p.m. Nov. 10, venues on 700 block of Austin Avenue.
Cultivate Christmas Market, Nov. 14-16, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Harriet,” and “Arctic Dogs.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
