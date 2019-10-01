Concerts
Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox edition with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Norris Powell, Mary Baugh, Don Franks, Bill Kliewer and J.R. Sanchez, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 and $10.
Baylor A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
H “An Evening With Ellington” with singer Tyrha Lindsey and the Waco Collective House Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $15, $10 for students.
H Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
H Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$25.
H Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
ZZ Top tribute: CC Top, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Corey Kilgannon with Hollow Bones, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Copper Chief, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
H Gary P. Nunn, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $20.
Pianist Gregory Partain, 3 p.m. Sunday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Upcoming
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
McLennan Community College Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Gospel Explosion with Dietrick Haddon, William Murphy III, Keith “WonderBoy” Johnson, Waco Community Choir, The Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/ gospel-explosion/
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Baylor Campus Orchestra and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall; $60-$20.
Fastball featuring Deep Blue Something, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
KB, Gawvi, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
David Dunn, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Carrie Newcomer and Gary Walters, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive; $25.
Manifest Destiny’s Child and Married With Sea Monsters, Texas Music Cafe and Keep Waco Loud, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 19, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.
Zach Winters, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
MCC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, MCC Music & Theatre Arts Building.
Josh Turner featuring MamaDear, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$69.
Trumpeter Kana Madarame, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Mike and the Moonpies, 10 p.m. Oct. 26, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $12 and $15.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, “The Jazz Toons Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Michael Jackson tribute, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, VIP $50.
Mike Mains and The Branches, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Mike Herrera: Songs and Stories, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Bellamy Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $35, sold out.
Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Patsy Cline tribute with Lisa Layne, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39-$19.
Noah Gundersen, 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $22.
The Gray Havens with Wilder Atkins, 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, VIP $37.
Pat Travers Band, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Local bands
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Trey Stephenson, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ballards, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Hightop at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Rewind Party Band, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Tradinghouse Bar Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Dustin Terral and Lost Heart Highway, 11 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7.
Stumblin’ Jaxon, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Half Price Books, 4318 W. Waco Drive.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
UpcomingBackroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Oct. 11, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Larry Burgin, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Damn Moore Boys, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 15, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Nothin’ Serious, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Midtown Playboys, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Oct. 25, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Halloween Bash with Giblet Head, Oct. 26, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
George Dearborne, 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club and Veterans Remembrance, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.On stage
H “Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Wednesday-Oct. 12, 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, available online at baylor.edu/theatre.
H ”The Servant Of Two Masters,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 and $8.
“Dead To The Last Drop,” murder mystery play, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 12, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $45 for Saturday and Oct. 12 dinner and show, $15 for Sunday and Oct. 11 shows. Call 254-253-0690 for ticket information.
Chonda Pierce, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.; $28, $46.50 VIP.
“Music, Magic . . . and Murder,” InSite Waco, 7 p.m. Oct. 16-19, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
”The Drowsy Chaperone,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 26-27, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday matinee, $18 and $16 for Thursday evening and Saturday matinee.
“Sarah, Plain and Tall,” 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12 and $7.
Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring Waco Warp shadowcast, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
”The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
H “Goddess: A Celebration of the Sacred Feminine,” Friday-Oct. 31, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Opening reception, 7 p.m. Friday.
H “Emergence: Art and the Incarnation of Space,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Art Expressions,” through Sunday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, through Oct. 12, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Wednesday-Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 12.
“Liz Mitchell: C7 Solo Exhibition,” 12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m Oct. 21, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Artist talk, 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Thursday-Oct. 13, Extraco Events Center grounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Cory Morrow, Friday ; Aaron Watson with Kolby Cooper, Saturday; Sloppy Joe, Wednesday; Glen Templeton, Oct. 10; Koe Wetzel, Oct. 11; Shane Smith and the Saints with Grady Spencer, Oct. 12; La Energia and Sexto Grado, Oct. 13. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday and Oct. 11, noon-midnight Saturday and Oct. 12, noon-11 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 13, 4-11 p.m. Monday-Oct. 10. Fair admission $10 in advance, $15 gate admission, free for children 8 and younger.
Waco Cultural Arts Fest, Friday-Sunday, Indian Spring Park and Waco Convention Center. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
H Backyard Ecology Hall grand opening, 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“Snapshot: Eastern Little League,” 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Oktoberfest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12, St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Hwy., China Spring.
Children’s Garden Fair, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 20, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters is “Joker.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
