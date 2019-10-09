Concerts
H Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
H Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
McLennan Community College Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
H Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Friday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
H Gospel Explosion with Dietrick Haddon, William Murphy III, Keith “WonderBoy” Johnson, Waco Community Choir, The Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Saturday, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/ gospel-explosion/
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Justin Hewitt Band, 11 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7.
Baylor Campus Orchestra and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Upcoming
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall; $60, $45 and $40, $20 for students.
KB, Gawvi, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $20.
David Dunn, 8 p.m. Oct. 18, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Carrie Newcomer and Gary Walters, 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive; $25.
Manifest Destiny’s Child and Married With Sea Monsters, Texas Music Cafe and Keep Waco Loud, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 19, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $10.
Zach Winters, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7.
MCC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, MCC Music & Theatre Arts Building; free.
Josh Turner featuring MamaDear, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$69.
Trumpeter Kana Madarame, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Mike Ryan with Tanner Fenoglio, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Larry Burgin, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Jason Fletcher, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Damn Moore Boys, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Landon Dodd, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Larry Burgin & Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild Duo and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Branded Heart, West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Dave Wild and Lee “Sparky” Thomason (jazz), 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Nothin’ Serious, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Midtown Playboys, 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 23, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, Oct. 25, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
George Dearborne, 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat Band (country), Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club and Veterans Remembrance, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
The Ballards, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Kelly Spinks, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21 Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
On stage
H “Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, available online at baylor.edu/theatre.
“Dead To The Last Drop,” murder mystery play, 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $45 for Saturday dinner and show, $15 for Friday. Call 254-253-0690 for ticket information.
Chonda Pierce, 7 p.m. Friday, Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.; $28, $46.50 VIP.
H “Music, Magic . . . and Murder,” InSite Waco, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Oct. 17, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; $10 and $5.
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 26-27, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday, Saturday evening and Sunday matinee, $18 and $16 for Thursday evening and Saturday matinee.
“Sarah, Plain and Tall,” 7 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $12 and $7.
Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring Waco Warp shadowcast, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.
“A Magical Murder,” Brazos Theatre Group, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; dinner theater $32.50 and $28.50.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
”The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
“Goddess: A Celebration of the Sacred Feminine,” through Oct. 31, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Opening reception, 7 p.m. Friday.
H Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, through Saturday, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“Liz Mitchell: C7 Solo Exhibition,” 12:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m Oct. 21, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Artist talk, 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, through Nov. 2, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
H Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Thursday-Sunday, Extraco Events Center grounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Glen Templeton, Thursday; Koe Wetzel, Friday; Shane Smith and the Saints with Grady Spencer, Saturday; La Energia and Sexto Grado, Sunday. Hours: 4-11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday and noon-11 p.m. Sunday. Fair admission $15 gate admission, free for children 8 and younger.
Baylor University Homecoming parade, 8 a.m. Saturday, starting at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue.
H OUT on the Brazos with The Roommates, Walker Lukens, The DiMaggios and Stephany Chavira, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Park East.
Oktoberfest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Hwy., China Spring.
Silobration, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 17-19, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.; concert with Johnnyswim and Josh Garrels, 8 p.m. Oct. 18-19; $40.
Author Stephen Harrigan (“Big Wonderful Thing: A History Of Texas”), 7 p.m. Oct. 17, Fabled Bookshop, 215 S. Fourth St.
Children’s Garden Fair, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 20, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Deadzone and Texas Chainsaw Nightmare haunted houses, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in October, 14656 N. Interstate 35.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Gemini Man,” “The Addams Family” and “Jexi.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.