Concerts
Waco Symphony Orchestra with violinist Corey Cerovsek, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall; $60-$45.
Hill College Choirs and Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center, Hill College, Hillsboro.
Clint Black, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80, $65 and $40.
★ The Collection with Quiet Company, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 in advance, $13 day of show.
Baylor A Cappella Choir reunion, 4 p.m. Saturday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Concert Choir and Bella Voce, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
★ McLennan Community Theatre Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, MCC’s Music and Theatre Arts theater; free.
Upcoming
The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Vibro Kings, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 19, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ballou Family Benefit with Rodney Pyeatt, Tim Allen’s Bluestime, Tea Aguilar, Jessica Ann Lewis, the Brazos Brothers, Chris Perez and others, 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Haggard & Jones (Noel and Ben Haggard, Georgette Jones), 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $50.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free, but tickets required. Tickets available at McCrary or by calling 710-3571.
Gary P. Nunn and Lee Roy Parnell, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $25.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Braden Guess and the Jean Wranglers, Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
McLennan Community College Chorale, 6 p.m. Oct. 28, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.
Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Michael Jackson Tribute Show with Danny Dash Andrews, 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $20.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60 and $25.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Salute to Veterans, featuring Classie Ballou, Bruce Carbonara, John McAnally and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $14, $12 for senior adults, free for veterans with ID. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music. Call 254-755-7257.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $25 general admission, $50 reserved. Tickets go on sale Monday. Sept. 24.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
The Traveling Red River Songwriters (Walt Wilkins, Josh Grider, Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Bobby Bridger, “Songs and Tales from ‘A Ballad Of The West,’ ” 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Bigg Robb, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Club Junction 84, 6512 Woodway Drive; $20, available at Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Marilyn’s Gift Gallery.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Texas Country Gentlemen, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Temple Cultural Activities Center, Temple; $15, $10 senior adults and students.
Central Texas Choral Society, “It Takes Two, Baby! Beethoven and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.
The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Pianists Donald Balmos and Gail Wade, Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
David Phelps, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle seats $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Treble Soul, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Standards, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Upcoming
Kayla Ray and the Standards, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 19, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), Sip ’n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Melinda Adams Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
WACONY Quintet, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Clean Slate, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Cami Maki, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Karem Shrine Halloween Dance, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 27, 400 Karem Circle.
Chuck Jennings/Lars Haake Duo (jazz), 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bubba Haze, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Dam Moore Boys, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
On stage
★ “Godspell,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff, available at www.baylor.edu/theatre.
“Stepping Stones 1918, 1968, 2018,” McLennan Community College theater and music students, 9:35 and 11:10 a.m. Wednesday and Oct. 18, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Stand-Up Comedy in Costume with Michael McBrine, Oct. 28, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $25 for Nov. 3 dinner theater.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” Moscow Ballet, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 Hewitt Drive, Hewitt; $48 and $28.
“American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, McLennan Community College; $10 and $8.
“Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and matinees.
“Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, , Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
“The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Art exhibits
★ “UnBound Art,” through Oct. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “Keys To Collaboration,” exhibit closing, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 29.
★ “John James Audubon: Life, Work & Legacy,” through Nov. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays; free.
“Writing On The Wall,” through Nov. 17 Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7 p.m. Nov. 16; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” Nov. 17; $5.
Meet & Catch Up, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Nov. 9-11, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, Thursday-Saturday, Extraco Events Center grounds, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $15, children 7 and younger free, $5 parking. Performers include Flatland Cavalry, Thursday; Dylan Scott, Friday; Whiskey Myers, Saturday. Hours: 4-11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday and noon-midnight Saturday.
★ Sitting Up With The Dead: Victorian Funeral and Spiritualism Twilight Tour, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $10. Midnight Tour, 11 p.m. Oct. 20; $20.
Pumpkins Galore Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.; $10 per family.
Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 19-20, 8 p.m. nightly Oct. 26-31, Exit 345, Interstate 35; $22, $13 for those 10 and younger.
Veterans and War Exhibit, through Nov. 10, History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., West. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free.
“Climate Refugees” film screening, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Brazos Forum, “Kaleidoscope: A World Of Wonder,” Oct. 24, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $130 for non-members, $90 for members, meal reservation deadline is Oct. 18.
Silobration with Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb, Oct. 19-20, Magnolia Market , 601 Webster Ave.
Author Julia Walse (“Surviving the Life”), 6-7 p.m. Oct. 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Fright Night at the Rite 2.0, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 (adults only, $25) and 4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 27 (family night, $8), Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; tickets available online at www.purplepass.com/#175169 and www.purplepass.com/#175663.
Dallas Museum of Art curator Nichole Myers, 2018 Allbritton Art Institute lecture, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Paul Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Baylor University.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “First Man,” “Bad Times At The El Royale,” “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” and “Gosnell: The Trial Of America’s Biggest Serial Killer.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.