Concerts
Gary P. Nunn and Lee Roy Parnell, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $25.
Saxophonist Dan Gelok, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall; free.
Thinking Caps with Spoor, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
Brock McGuire Band, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Meadows Recital Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Friday, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
★ Ray Wylie Hubbard, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome; $27 and $15.
Bryce Merritt with Vasco, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Baylor Chamber Singers, “Amore: Sacro e Profano,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
★ Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
★ Witchy Women’s Music Festival with Isis Lee and The Late Night Shakes, Shanna Rowland and the Wanderers, Heather Grace Ranelle, Lilly Milford, Tamra Clark, CaCean Ballou, Jonna Mae, Mel Adams, Alexandra Garza, Kyrstin Baird and Kas Poetess, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Whistle Stop, 6432 N. Lone Star Parkway, Crawford; $10 or $5 with canned food item, $5 and $10 cooler charges.
Benefit for Ernesto Fraga with After Midnight, Conjunto Villarial, Maxey Bustamante and DJ Augie, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Mutualista Hall, 2214 S. 15th St. Taco plates sold at $8 per plate from noon to 6:30 p.m. with music from 6 to 11 p.m.
Halloween show with Cretin Pop, The Dimaggios, Rewound Generation, Doppelganger 65, Rad Dragon and Peaches & Gravy, 7 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
The Happy Fits with Colton Venner and Michael Witt, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
Braden Guess and the Jean Wranglers, Sip ‘n’ Swirl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
★ McLennan Community College Chorale, 6 p.m. Sunday, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.
Baylor A Cappella Choir, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
Waco Community Band, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Baylor Men’s Choir and Women’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free
★ Michael Jackson Tribute Show with Danny Dash Andrews, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50, $20.
Upcoming
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60 and $25.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Salute to Veterans, featuring Classie Ballou, Bruce Carbonara, John McAnally and Kendra Remedios, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $14, $12 for senior adults, free for veterans with ID. Advance tickets available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music. Call 254-755-7257.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Texas Troubadour Songwriter Classic with Michael Martin Murphey, 5 p.m. Nov. 3, Bosque Arts Center, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $25.
Noah Gunderson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.; $40 in advance, $45 day of show.
The Traveling Red River Songwriters (Walt Wilkins, Josh Grider, Susan Gibson, Drew Kennedy, Kelley Mickwee), 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $15.
Derek Minor and Canon with Byron Juane, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13 and $35.
Bobby Bridger, “Songs and Tales from ‘A Ballad Of The West,’ ” 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Bigg Robb, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, Club Junction 84, 6512 Woodway Drive; $20, at Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Marilyn’s Gift Gallery.
Soprano Marjorie Owens, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty, staff.
Penny & Sparrow with Joy Oladokun, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $62 and $22.
Tracy Byrd, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Texas Country Gentlemen, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Temple Cultural Activities Center, Temple; $15, $10 senior adults and students.
Central Texas Choral Society, “It Takes Two, Baby! Beethoven and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Birdtalker with Braison Cyrus, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Northern National, Night Traveler and The Shortlist, 7 p.m. Nov. 15, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $15.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with trumpeter Chris Botti, 8 p.m. Nov. 15, Waco Hall; $125 to $50.
The Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
Pianists Donald Balmos and Gail Wade, Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Ryan Thomas and Cosmic Contract, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $7.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Johnny Bush, 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Rob Holbert Group, 7-11 p.m. Nov. 23, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Moe Bandy, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Waco Hippodrome; $49 and $39.
David Ramirez with Thomas Csorba, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $15.
American Aquarium, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Waco Hippodrome; $25 and $15.
David Phelps, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, First Woodway Baptist, 101 Ritchie Road, $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle seats $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65 and $30.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
WacoNY Quintet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Clean Slate, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Friday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Cami Maki, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Karem Shrine Halloween Dance, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, 400 Karem Circle.
Chuck Jennings/Lars Haake Duo (jazz), 8 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bubba Haze, Halloween party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Old Friends (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Michael Saldana, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dam Moore Boys, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Jason Fletcher, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 3, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 8, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Lauren January and Nate Rodriguez, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 8, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 9, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Rockin’ Rick Bell, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 10, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Bill and Phil Show, USMC Birthday Celebration, 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., Hewitt.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Brian and Jeremy, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 15, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Nov. 17, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35; free.
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Halloween events
“Nosferatu” with live accompaniment by Midway High School Orchestras, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, Midway High School theater, 8200 Mars Drive, Hewitt; $10.
Dark Mirror Film Festival, “Fear,” 2-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, McLennan Community College Michaelis Academic Center 111. “The Conjuring,” 2 p.m., “The Children,” 4:30 p.m. and “Halloween,” 7 p.m.; free.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadowcast, 11:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 26-27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10, with $10 prop bags.
Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses, 8 p.m. Friday-WednesdayOct. 26-31, Exit 345, Interstate 35; $22, $13 for those 10 and younger.
Fright Night at the Rite 2.0, 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 26 (adults only) and 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday Oct. 27 (Family Night), Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $25 for Adults Only Night, $15 and $8 for Family Night, available online at www.purplepass.com/#175169 and www.purplepass.com/#175663.
DPM After Dark, flashlight tour of Dr Pepper Museum, 10 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, oct. 30, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St.; $30. Participants must be 18 and older.
Baylor Halloween Organ concert, 9-10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building; free.
On stage
“The Cemetery Club,” Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday 7 and Nov. 2, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 4, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50 dinner theater, $17.50 and $14.50 play only.
Stand-Up Comedy in Costume with Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.; free.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 11, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” Moscow Ballet, 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt.
“Signor Deluso” and “Trouble In Tahiti,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-7, 2 p.m. Nov. 11, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $5 for students.
“American Hero,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-10, Music and Theatre Arts Theatre, McLennan Community College.
“Once,” Waco Civic Theatre, Nov. 9-10 and 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays.
“Elf, Jr. — The Musical,” Christian Youth Theater Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18, , Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12 and $8.
“The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $35 VIP, $25 general admission, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
Art exhibits
★ “UnBound Art,” through Monday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
Author Julia Walsh, (“Surviving the Life”) 6-7 p.m. Monday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
★ “John James Audubon: Life, Work & Legacy,” through Nov. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free.
“Writing On The Wall,” through Nov. 17 Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. “An Evening With Brian Greif,” 6-7 p.m. Nov. 16; $12. “Coffee and Closing Thoughts,” Nov. 17; $5.
Meet & Catch Up, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Brazos Fine Art Show and Gala, Nov. 9-11, Hilton Waco, 113 University Parks Drive. Gala is 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 9.
“Parlor: A Room By Many Names,” through Nov. 18, Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 101 Mill St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays
Etc.
Veterans and War Exhibit, through Nov. 10, History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St., West. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Free. Talks by Eva Traber Cummings, 2 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday .
Dallas Museum of Art curator Nichole Myers, 2018 Allbritton Art Institute lecture, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Paul Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, Baylor University.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Hunter Killer” and “Mid90s.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.