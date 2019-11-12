Concerts
★ Waco Symphony Orchestra with saxophonist Branford Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall; $60, $45, $40 and $20.
Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Baylor VirtuOSO, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
★ Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Texas Music Cafe “Showcase of Texas Talent” with Far From Reach, The Sound Waves, The Reverbs, The Irons, Band of Shepherds, Tea Aguilar, Trace of Lime, Delmus Morrison, 3rd Street Chaos and Souls Extolled, 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $5 with proceeds to MCC’s David Hibbard Scholarship.
★ Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Jake Hooker, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. Highway 84, McGregor; $20.
Matt Castillo, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Fight for Wright benefit with Clint Alan Janisch Band, Alex Smith & Daniel Lightfoot, Jackie Darlene, Los Roachez, Kayla Ray, Taylor Branch & The Lone Star Ramblers, Clayton Landua and Trine, 3-10 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; free, but donations accepted.
Basses Robert Allen Saunders and John Hines with pianist Jeffrey Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building.
Oboist Euridice Alvarez, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Upcoming
Josh Ward, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Old Paths Quartet, 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Faith Baptist Church, 1102 S. 51st St., Temple; $20, online at crimsonriverministries.com.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
A cappella quartet Southern Stride, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23, Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple; $15, $10 for senior adults and students, online at cacarts.org.
Clay Hollis, 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Baylor Singing Seniors, “Sing We Now Of Christmas,” 4 p.m. Dec. 5, Baylor ’s Armstrong Browning Library, and 4 p.m. Dec. 8, First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Christmas edition featuring Doug and Linda Hughes, Raini and Stormi Rae, The Starlettes featuring Glenda Cheek and Tracy Mueck, the Baylor Singing Seniors and the Robinson Church of Christ Praise Team, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, free for those younger than 12.
“A Baylor Christmas” with Baylor Choirs and Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; tickets $25, online at baylor.edu/tickets.
Radney Foster, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45-$25.
Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum, Naughty and Nice Tour, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Wynonna and The Big Noise Rockin’ Roots Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$59.
Kolby Cooper, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Kody West, 10 p.m. Dec. 7, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $12 and $15 at outhousetickets.com.
Baylor Chamber Singers Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
“The Nutcracker,” Ballet Frontier of Texas and Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15, Waco Hall; $60-$40.
The Gimbles Family Christmas with Katie Shore, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25-$10.
Waylon Jennings & Lefty Frizzell Tribute, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$29.
Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$25.
The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $85-50.
Jon Wolfe, Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler, Jan. 18, Extraco Events Center.
Phil Vassar, 7 p.m. Jan. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Local bands
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Saxophonist Greg Bashara and guitarist Evan Klaras (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), West Over 40 Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Friday, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine and Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Branded Heart, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Rewind Party Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Central Texas Jazz Society Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Nov. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Clean Slate, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Clean Slate, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop near West.
On stage
“It’s Our Write,” spoken word poetry/open mic, 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.; $10 n advance, $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit Mission Waco Youth Summer Trips.
“A Christmas Carol,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10, $8.
Improv Against Humanity, Brazos Theatre, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $16.50 and $14.50.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 5-8, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $8.
“The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” musical revue, Dec. 12-15, Waco Civic Theatre 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15 and $5.
“The Sound of Music,” Christian Youth Theater of Waco, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
William Lee Martin — The Nutcracker: A Christmas Comedy Spectacular, 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$25.
“Murder at the Caterpillar Club,” New Year’s Eve party, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $150.
Art
“Heart of Oaxaca: About the Makers, Textiles and Weavers,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“Finding the Universe in Oaxaca: Textiles, Photographs,” through Dec. 22. Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Ekphrasis: Veracity,” through November, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Charles Wallis: Expressionist Landscapes,” through Dec. 29, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
Etc.
★ Robert P. George and Cornel West, Baylor Conversation Series, 1 p.m. Friday, Waco Hall.
“Spirited: Temperance, Prohibition and Soda Pop,” Friday through Dec. 31, Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Opening reception featuring live recording of Waco History podcast plus Dr Pepper/Balcones Distillery cocktails for those 21 and older, 6-8 p.m. Friday; $30.
Cultivate 7twelve Christmas Market, Friday and Saturday, with workshops 4-9 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Author Autumn Krause (“A Dress For The Wicked”), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fabled Bookshop and Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Authors Greg Garrett and Sabrina Fountain (“The Courage To See”), 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Fabled Bookshop and Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.
Waco Wonderland, 5-10 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 7, noon-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Heritage Square. Christmas tree lighting and fireworks, 7 p.m. Dec. 6.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Sunday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit,” through Jan. 5, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Good Liar” and “Ford v Ferrari.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
