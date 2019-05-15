Concerts
“A Tribute to Conway Twitty and Salute to Loretta Lynn,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $19.
★ Scooter Brown Band with Melinda Adams, 9 p.m. Thursday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
★ Doug Stone, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $29.
★ Little Texas with Second Hand Rose Band, 8 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20, $25 for those 20 and younger.
Michael Hix’s History of Rock ’n’ Roll, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
★ Buckcherry with Joyous Wolf, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $25 at the door.
Tanner Sparks, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Music Association of Central Texas Austin Avenue Street Party, 2-8 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Austin Avenue.
The Wild Brothers (Dave and Ken) and Friends, 7-9:30 p.m. Monday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
“7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience,” 7 p.m. May 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Lone Star Music All-Star Jam with Ted Nugent, Dirty Groove Noice and Clean Slate, 10 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, available at outhousetickets.com.
Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. May 25, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. May 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
T.J. Briscoff, 9 p.m. June 1, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Bowen MusicFest with Cheap Trick, Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers, June 2, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Billy Roy Mitcham, Rick Butler, Teresa Byford and Megan Brucker, 7 p.m. June 6, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Tickets available at the Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
The Gimbles, “Tribute to Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble,” RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 6, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage.
Johnny Bush, 8 p.m. June 7, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Deryl Dodd with Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. June 8, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Waco Jazz Orchestra and McLennan Community College Faculty Jazz Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 13, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Quaker City Night Hawks, Charlie Crockett and Thomas Csorba, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 14, Indian Spring Park; free.Waco Community Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 20, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Hawk Sullivan, 9 p.m. June 22, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 27, MCC’s Bosque River Stage.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 29, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Hank Williams Jr., July 20, Bell County Expo Center, Belton.
Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Local bands
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 8 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Dave Wild Trio with Vince Bryce and Charles Burleson (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Saturday, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle.
Venus E, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. May 24, American Legion Post 121, FM 308, Elm Mott; $5.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. May 25, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. May 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. May 29, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 29, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Interstate 35; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. May 31, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. May 31, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-9 p.m. June 1, Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. June 7, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. June 8, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Brucevile-Eddy.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 12, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Interstate 35.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. June 29, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
On stage
★ “Mamma Mia!,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; tickets are $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday night performances, $18 and $16 for Thursday and Sunday shows.
“Under a Cowboy Moon,” 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $15.
“An Infinite Ache,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 27-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
“Carrie Stout: Skyscapes and Horizons,” through May 30, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave. Hours: 2-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays.
“John Storm: Reminisce on This,” through May 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Alexis Serio and Dewane Hughes, “The Expanse Between,” through June 2, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Equilibrium,” through May 30, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Etc.
Pints in the Park, with Wood & Wire (bluegrass), 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Park East, 2000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; $30 in advance, $60 VIP in advance, $15 concert only.
“Be The Astronaut,” May 25-Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “A Dog’s Journey,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and “The Sun Is Also a Star.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.