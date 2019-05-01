Concerts
Baylor Bronze handbell choir, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Bridgett Huffhines, Faith Temple Praise Team, Lew Smith, Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford and the Classic Voice Ensemble, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior citizens 65 and older, $10 for students, available at Lone Star Music and the Lee Lockwood Library.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, “A Century of Colors,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
La Energia Norteña and La Fiera de Ojinaga with Magia Blanca, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. Friday, Indian Spring Park; free.
★ The Powell Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“Reflections of Patsy Cline,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $39.
Truck Stop Gamblers with Austin Upchurch, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Youth Chorus of Central Texas, “Be The Change You Want To See In The World,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.; $5.
Baylor Singing Seniors, 4 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.; free.
★ Joseph with Haley Johnsen, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
★ Waco Jazz Orchestra, “Up Jumped Spring,” with guest trumpeter Lee “Sparky” Thomason, 7:30 p.m. Monday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Upcoming
Cody Johnson with Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry and Kylie Frey, 6:15 p.m. May 10, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley; $30 general admission, $100 VIP, available online at codyjohnsonmusic.com.
Gene Watson, 7 p.m. May 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Fight For Five with Bart Crow and Ray Wylie Hubbard, noon-10 p.m. May 11, Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle; $20 at gate, $20 cooler fee, $5 for children 11 and younger.
Jay Perez and The Band with Johnny Joe Ramos, 8:30 p.m. May 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Moe Bandy, 9 p.m. May 11, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 and $25.
“A Tribute to Conway Twitty and Salute to Loretta Lynn,” 7 p.m. May 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $19.
Doug Stone, 7 p.m. May 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $29.
Michael Hix’s History of Rock ‘n‘ Roll, 7 p.m. May 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Tanner Sparks, 9 p.m. May 18, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
The Wild Brothers (Dave and Ken) and Friends, 7-9:30 p.m. May 20, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience,” 7 p.m. May 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Lone Star Music All-Star Jam with Ted Nugent, Dirty Groove Noice and Clean Slate, 10 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door, available at outhousetickets.com.
Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. May 25, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. May 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
T.J. Briscoff, 9 p.m. June 1, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Bowen MusicFest with Cheap Trick, Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers, June 2, Touchdown Alley, McLane Stadium.
Charley Crockett with Quake City Night Hawks and Thomas Csorba, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 14, Indian Spring Park; free.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Hawk Sullivan, 9 p.m. June 22, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 29, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (blues),Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. July 4 , Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium; free.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Local bands
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 7 p.m. Thursday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Frank Exum (classical/Spanish guitar), 4-6 p.m. Friday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Sean Berry, 7 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7-10 p.m. May 10, American Legion Post 121, FM 308, Elm Mott; $5.
Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. May 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 16, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. May 24, American Legion Post 121, FM 308, Elm Mott; $5.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. May 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
“Mama Won’t Fly,” Lake Whitney Arts, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; call 254-694-5105 for ticket information.
★ “The Liar,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 with Baylor ID.
“Mamma Mia!,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 9-11 and 16-18, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12 and 19, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; tickets are $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday night performances, $18 and $16 for Thursday and Sunday shows.
“Under A Cowboy Moon,” 6:30 p.m. May 11 and 18 (dinner shows, $45), 2 p.m. May 12, 7 p.m. May 18, Bosque Arts Center Tin Building Theatre, 215 College Hill Drive, Clifton; $15 for non-dinner performances.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. June 6, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
Alexis Serio and Dewane Hughes, “The Expanse Between,” through June 2, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
★ “Equilibrium,” through Tuesday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.; Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Friday.
McLennan Community College Student Art Exhibition, through May 10, MCC Community Services Center. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
John Storm, Friday through May 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Etc.
Waco Gem and Mineral Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $5, $1 for children 10 years and younger.
DreamCon 2019, noon-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; advance registration $20 per day, $35 for weekend.
★ Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Overflow Road; free. (Directions: Cross lake heading west on Highway 6 and take first exit, Lake Waco/Speegleville Park. Turn left on the frontage road, then turn right onto Overflow Road for one mile.)
Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Bankston’s Comics and Sportscards, 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive.
★ KidZoobilee, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Park Zoo, 1401 N. Fourth St.; $20.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12.
Pints in the Park with Wood & Wire (bluegrass), 2-7 p.m. May 18, Brazos Park East; $30 in advance, $50 VIP in advance, $15 concert only.
“Be The Astronaut,” May 25-Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Long Shot,” “The Intruder” and “UglyDolls.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.