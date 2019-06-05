Concerts
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Billy Roy Mitcham, Rick Butler, Teresa Byford and Megan Brucker, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Tickets available at the Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
★ The Gimbles, “Tribute to Bob Wills and Johnny Gimble,” RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Johnny Bush, 8 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Huser Brothers, 10 p.m. Friday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $5 at the door.
Royce Montgomery’s Big Show Part 2, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $12, $20 VIP, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, RNS Barbecue and Beauty Mart.
Johnny Rodriguez, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59, $49 and $39.
Sunny Delight throwback show with The Irons, Cosmic Chaos, Peppermint Kiss and Jungle Grandpa, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $4.
Deryl Dodd with Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
Will Hoge, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $10.
Sundae Drivers, Los Roachez and Huser Brothers, crawfish boil fundraiser for Waco Goodfellas, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; free.
Touch of Grey, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Upcoming
Waco Jazz Orchestra and McLennan Community College Faculty Jazz Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 13, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Quaker City Night Hawks, Charlie Crockett and Thomas Csorba, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 14, Indian Spring Park; free.
Another Band of Gypsies, 7 p.m. June 14, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Gatesville featuring Ken Elliott as Elvis, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek, James Guest and Bill Barr, June 14, Gatesville City Auditorium, 110 N. Eighth St., Gatesville; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, $12 and $10 in advance, children 11 and younger free. Invitation youth talent search, 6:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:30. Call 254-755-7257 or 254-865-8347.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. June 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Gary P. Nunn, 6 p.m. June 15, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road; $15, tables $50, available at tickettailor.com.
John Schneider, 7 p.m. June 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 and $39.
Roxy Roca, 8 p.m. June 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 15, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Grant Gilbert, 10 p.m. June 15, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive; $10 in advance.
Elephants Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 19, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Waco Community Band, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 20, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Max Stalling, 9 p.m. June 21, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15 at stubwire.com.
Texas Heat Wave Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 26, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Little Joe y La Familia, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 27, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Prophets & Outlaws, 8:30 p.m. June 29, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Waco Early Jazz Quartet, 4-6 p.m. June 30, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637 (new estate winery).
Fourth on the Brazos with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, July 4, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
Powerman 5000, 8:30 p.m. July 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“Back in Black” AC/DC tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Selena the Tribute, 8:30 p.m. July 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. July 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Statesboro Revue, 8:30 p.m. July 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
The Roommates, 6 p.m. July 17, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. July 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
CC Top cover band, 9 p.m. July 18, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 and $15.
“Bee Gees Gold: A Tribute to the Bee Gees,” 7 p.m. July 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Adam Hood, 8:30 p.m. July 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Elvis tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Hank Williams Jr., 8 p.m. July 20, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $100 to $42.
Cody Canada, 8:30 p.m. July 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Johnny Lee, 7 p.m. July 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
“One: The Only Tribute to Metallica,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Doug Stone, 9 p.m. Aug. 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $25 and $20 at stubwire.com.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Venus E, 7 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215. S. University Parks Drive.
Max Tooker, Lynnette-Hundley Allmon and Steven Scheifley, 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Huser Brothers, 8 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Deon Q and Joel B. McCray, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Brucevile-Eddy.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), “A Tribune To Dean Martin,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Backyard Saloon, 500 Austin Ave.; $10. tickets at stubwire.com.
Darrell and Isaac, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Ransom Rhodes, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Interstate 35.
Upcoming
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 6-8 p.m. June 13, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. June 14, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8 p.m. June 14, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 14, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. June 21, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6-9 p.m. June 22, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Brucevile-Eddy.
Sundae Drivers, 8 p.m. June 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Powell Brothers, 10 p.m. June 22, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. June 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Duo (jazz), 6-8 p.m. June 27, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. June 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $5.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. June 28, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. June 29, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Mike Stanley Band, 9:45 p.m. June 29, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. July 6, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
Surf & Sand Improv, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
★ “This Is Not Your Father’s Comedy Show” hosted by Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.; free.
“Disney’s The Aristocats, Kids,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. June 14, 2 p.m. June 15-16, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
Dad Jokes & Beer Comedy Show hosted by Terry Bluez, 3 p.m. June 16, Brotherwell Brewery, 400 E. Bridge St.; $15 at the door, $10 in advance online at keepwacoloud.com or eventbrite.com.
“An Infinite Ache,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $25 for both summer shows at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
“Grillin’, Chillin’ and Killin’ ” murder mystery, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. June 21 and 28, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50 at brazostheatre.com or by calling 254-313-8920.
“With Love and a Major Organ,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 27-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, $25 for both summer shows at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
“Annie Kids” and “Frozen Jr.,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 27, 2 and 7 p.m. June 28-30, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. June 27-28, 2 p.m. June 29-30, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10 at wacocivictheatre.org or by calling 254-776-1591.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. July 19, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
“Lost, Recovered and Remaining” by Ty Nathan Clark, through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; opening reception, 6-10 p.m. Friday. Q&A with Ty Nathan Clark, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
★ “Alive: Painting People + Places That Awaken Hope” by Sarah Weatherly, through June, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Opening reception: 4-9 p.m. Friday.
★ “Edouard Leon Cortes,” through Aug. 11, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
★ Flying Legends Victory Tour featuring WWII B-25 “Maid in the Shade” for tours and rides, Commemorative Air Force, 2-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Texas State Technical College airport; $10, $20 for families.
“Home On The Range,” live history demonstration by Texas Top Guns, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Texas Ranger talk at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Riesel Fair, Thursday-Saturday, Riesel Lions Park, Riesel. Parade, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Kayla Ray and the Standards, 8 p.m. Thursday; Nolan Pick, 8 p.m. Friday; Johnny Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. Saturday. $3, $2 for ages 5-11.
Family Funday, “Plant A Summer Vegetable Garden,” Historic Waco Foundation, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; $10.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “The Secret Life Of Pets 2” and “Dark Phoenix.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.