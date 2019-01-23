Concerts
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $29, online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Third Coast Percussion, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; $15, $10 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Beegie Adair with Roger Spencer, McLennan Steinway Series, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $10.
Horace Maxille and the Baylor Jazz faculty with Chuck Jennings, 7 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
★ Sara Davis Regan with Brody Price, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $7.
★ William Clark Green with Lawless, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $15.
Truck Stop Gamblers, 10 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Upcoming
Restless Heart, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59-$49.
Roger Creager, 10 p.m. Feb. 1, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $15.
Horn duo Audition Mode with pianist Alexander Kostadinov, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Meadows Recital Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Second Hand Rose Band, 10 p.m. Feb. 2, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Liverpool Legends, Beatles tribute band, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $35.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Music edition, with Debra Wilson, LaDonna Nelson, LaNelle Gallant, Tommy Ryan, The Crenshaw Singers and Classic Voice, 7 p.m. Feb. 7 with a 6:45 p.m. preshow, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Choirs, President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Building; $15. Call 710-3210 for advance tickets.
Pacific with Jacob Humber, 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $13.
Gaither Vocal Band, 6 p.m. Feb. 9, First Baptist Church Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $35 and $25, available online at www.premierproductions.com.
Cade Foehner, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, $50 for meet-and-greet.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
WACO 100 Texas Music Blowout with Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum and Brit Kerr, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Extraco Events Center; $25, $35, $75 VIP.
Baylor Trombone Choir with trombonist James Nova, “Baylor Bones at the Movies,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, 7:30 p.m. March 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.
Local bands
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Austin English, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
The Standards, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 31, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings Group (jazz), 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, “First Friday Jazz,” 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. Feb. 1, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Feb. 2, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Party, Feb. 9, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15 and $37.50.
Nolan Pick Band, 10 p.m. Feb. 9, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
On stage
★ “Alice in Wonderland,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, , 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 and $7.
Ignore The Pro Bowl Standup Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Steel Magnolias,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 3, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Fridays and Saturdays, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays, online at www.wacocivictheatre.org.
D.L. Hughley, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $35, $25 balcony seats, $50 VIP, available online at centexbeat.com and Floyd’s Audio Capitol, IPQB Salon.
“Alley Cats Dueling Pianos,” 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 8, Trinity Star Arts Council, 140 E. State Highway 84, Fairfield; $35 general admission.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, Feb. 12-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
“Moulin Rouge” shadowcast, 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
“12 Angry Jurors,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 senior adults and students, $7 children 3-11.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Art exhibits
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” Saturday through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Texas Fine Artists exhibit, through Feb. 3, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
“A Touch Of Red,” Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Feb. 14, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
★ “The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
“True Crime Exposed: Examining the Elements of Forensic Science,” Director’s Forum, Feb. 7, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Melvin Butler, “Lord, Make Me An Instrument: Black Sacred Music at the Intersection of Gospel and Jazz,” Baylor Pruit Symposium, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.
“An Evening With Winston Churchill Biographer Andrew Roberts,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free, but tickets required . Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Micro Wrestling, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $15.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “The Favourite,” “Stan & Ollie,” “The Kid Who Would Be King” and “Serenity.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.