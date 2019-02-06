Concerts
H Liverpool Legends, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $45 and $35, online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Music edition, with Debra Wilson, LaDonna Nelson, LaNelle Gallant, Tommy Ryan, The Crenshaw Singers and Classic Voice, 7 p.m. Thursday, with a 6:45 p.m. preshow, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students, available at Lee Lockwood Library and Lone Star Music.
Baylor Symphonic Band with the Tomball Memorial High School Wind Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
H Mo Pitney, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Choirs, President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Building; $15. Call 710-3210 for advance tickets; online at baylor.edu/tickets.
Pacific with Jacob Humber, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $18 and $13.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12, $17.
Gaither Vocal Band, 6 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $35 and $25, online at premierproductions.com.
Cade Foehner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $12, $50 for meet-and-greet.
Reckless Kelly, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.
H Zydeco Homecoming with Cedryl Ballou and the Trendsetters, 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Club Bentley, 2224 Faulkner Lane; $10.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
”Reunited: It Takes Two,” Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute show, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Travis Tritt, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
WACO 100 Texas Music Blowout with Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum and Brit Kerr, 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $25, $35, $75 VIP.
Gilby Clarke, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.
Choral Evensong and Duo Edelen, 5:15 p.m. Feb. 17, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St.
Baylor Trombone Choir with trombonist James Nova, “Baylor Bones At The Movies,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 27, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 5 p.m. Feb. 28, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, 7:30 p.m. March 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.
Chingo Bling, 7 p.m. March 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $22.
Waco Jazz Orchestra featuring trumpeter Cecil Welch, “That Mancini Magic,” 7:30 p.m. March 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $15.
Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. March 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.
Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. March 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.
Local bands
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Friday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Ermoian Brothers, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Geneva’s Place, 2824 N. 18th St.; free.
Darrell Ray (D-Rail), 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 9 p.m. Friday, Rocky Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive.
H Horton Duo, “Platero y Yo” with Spanish narration by Joe Luis Ramirez, 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; free.
The Morticians, Valentine’s Day Party, 7 p.m. Saturday,Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15 and $37.50.
Waco Report with Horace Maxile, Chuck Jennings and the Baylor Jazz Faculty, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; free.
CaCean Ballou and Dirty Crawfish, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Moon Shine Band, chili cookoff, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway; band plays at 8:30 p.m.
Nolan Pick Band, 10 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
McLennan Community College FacJazz, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, MCC’s Music & Theatre Arts Building.
UpcomingGreg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 5 p.m. Feb. 14, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Chuck Jennings (solo guitar), 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Waco Masonic Lodge No. 92, 4324 Cobbs Drive.
Dave Wild and Vince Bryce (jazz), 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Taste by Kissing Tree Vineyards, 804 S. Seventh St.
Old Friends (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
South of Jupiter, Rushin Steele and David Doran, 8 p.m. Feb. 15, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Skylar & Abe, 8 p.m. Feb. 16, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Out Of The Blue With Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Peter Emerson (piano), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Ed Leonard band-in-a-box, 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. March 1, Papa Joe’s Texas Tavern, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
On stage
H D.L. Hughley, 8 p.m. Thursday, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $35, $25 balcony seats, $50 VIP, available online at centexbeat.com and Floyd’s Audio Capitol, IPOB Salon.
“Alley Cats Dueling Pianos,” 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Trinity Star Arts Council, 140 E. State Highway 84, Fairfield; $35 general admission.
H “Love Letters,” Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $26.50 dinner theater, $16.50 show only.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Feb. 16-17, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
“12 Angry Jurors,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 seniors and students, $7 children 3-11.
“Till Death Do Us Part,” Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $28.50 and $25.50.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center; $12 and $10.
Art exhibits
“Mi Corazon/My Heart,” through March 2, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
“A Touch Of Red,” Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Feb. 14, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Valentine’s Day Torchlit Tours, 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Etc.
H “True Crime Exposed: Examining the Elements of Forensic Science,” Director’s Forum, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Author Skip Hollandsworth (“The Midnight Assassin”), 10 a.m.
H Melvin Butler with Horace Maxile, Chuck Jennings and Ed Taylor, “Lord, Make Me An Instrument: Black Sacred Music at the Intersection of Gospel and Jazz,” Baylor Pruit Symposium, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave.
“Love To The Rescue” with Mark Chesnutt, 6 p.m. Saturday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $1,200 for tables of 8, at ltrwaco.com. Proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
“An Evening with Winston Churchill Biographer Andrew Roberts,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, McLennan Community College Conference Center; free, but tickets required for admission, online at churchillbiographer.eventbrite.com.
Micro Wrestling, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $15.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco movie theaters are “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “What Men Want,” “The Prodigy” and “Cold Pursuit.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.