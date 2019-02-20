Sammy Kershaw

Multi-platinum country star Sammy Kershaw, whose career includes No. 1 hits like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” returns to Waco to perform Friday night at the Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.

 Sammy Kershaw photo

Concerts

Women’s Choir Festival Concert with the Baylor Women’s Choir, Youth Chorus of Central Texas and area high school singers, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.

Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.

Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.

Sammy Kershaw with Justin Myers, 7 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.

Violinist Andrew Jennings, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.

Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Upcoming

Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, 7:30 p.m. March 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.

“Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute,” 8:30 p.m. March 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Casey Donahew, with Shotgun Rider 8:30 p.m. March 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

U.S. Navy Concert Band, 3 p.m. March 3, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free, but tickets required for seating, available in the McCrary Music Building lobby or by calling 710-3571.

Joe Dee Messina, 8:30 p.m. March 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.

“One of These Nights — A Tribute to the Eagles,” 8:30 p.m. March 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.

Chingo Bling, 7 p.m. March 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $22.

Waco Jazz Orchestra featuring trumpeter Cecil Welch, “That Mancini Magic,” 7:30 p.m. March 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $15.

Juilliard String Quartet, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Roxy Grove Hall.

Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. March 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.

Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. March 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.

Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. March 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.

David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. March 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.

Local bands

Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.

Ed Leonard band-in-a-box, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.

Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Upcoming

Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 5 p.m. Feb. 28, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. March 1, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

On stage

★ “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $8.

★ “Born to Win,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $20.

Stand-Up Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.

“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.

Art exhibits

Mammoth Collective exhibit, through Feb. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

“Mi Corazon/My Heart,” through March 2, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Etc.

“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.

Micro Wrestling, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $15.

Texas Independence Day Celebration, Historic Waco Foundation, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; $15 per family.

“Quitters,” Analog Waco, 8-9:30 p.m. March 2, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.

Texas Food Truck Showdown 2019, 10 a.m March 16, Heritage Square.

Deep In The Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” Through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive.

Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, Overflow Road; free.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Run The Race” and ”Fighting With My Family.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

