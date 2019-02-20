Concerts
★ Women’s Choir Festival Concert with the Baylor Women’s Choir, Youth Chorus of Central Texas and area high school singers, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 and $29.
★ Sammy Kershaw with Justin Myers, 7 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Wynonna and the Big Noise, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Violinist Andrew Jennings, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with the Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Gungor, The Brilliance and Propaganda, 7:30 p.m. March 1, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 in advance, $28 day of show, $39 VIP.
“Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute,” 8:30 p.m. March 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Casey Donahew, with Shotgun Rider 8:30 p.m. March 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
U.S. Navy Concert Band, 3 p.m. March 3, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building; free, but tickets required for seating, available in the McCrary Music Building lobby or by calling 710-3571.
Joe Dee Messina, 8:30 p.m. March 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
“One of These Nights — A Tribute to the Eagles,” 8:30 p.m. March 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Chingo Bling, 7 p.m. March 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $22.
Waco Jazz Orchestra featuring trumpeter Cecil Welch, “That Mancini Magic,” 7:30 p.m. March 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $15.
Juilliard String Quartet, Baylor Distinguished Artist Series, 7:30 p.m. March 21, Roxy Grove Hall.
Tanya Tucker, 7 p.m. March 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $55.
Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. March 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Rhonda Vincent, 7 p.m. March 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $39.
David Allan Coe, 8:30 p.m. March 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Local bands
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $5.
Ed Leonard band-in-a-box, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 5 p.m. Feb. 28, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dustin Terral, 8 p.m. March 1, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 7, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
★ “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $8.
★ “Born to Win,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $20.
Stand-Up Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” McLennan Opera and McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Art exhibits
Mammoth Collective exhibit, through Feb. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Mi Corazon/My Heart,” through March 2, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
“The Neoclassical Gaze: Myth and Reality of Ancient Sculpture,” through March 8, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Etc.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Micro Wrestling, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; $15.
Texas Independence Day Celebration, Historic Waco Foundation, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; $15 per family.
“Quitters,” Analog Waco, 8-9:30 p.m. March 2, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Texas Food Truck Showdown 2019, 10 a.m March 16, Heritage Square.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, March 28-31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” Through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive.
Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, Overflow Road; free.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Run The Race” and ”Fighting With My Family.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.