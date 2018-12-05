Concerts
H The Stars Over Texas Jamboree 100th show Christmas Edition featuring Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford, Raini Rae, Baylor Singing Seniors and Faith Temple Baptist Praise Team, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $14, $12 for age 65 and over. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Highlander Holiday, McLennan Community College Fine Arts faculty and students, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Reckless Kelly, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
H Gary Hobbs and David Lee Garza and Los Musicales, 9 p.m. Friday, Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road; $20 before 9 p.m.
A Texas Country Christmas with Chris Low, Lauren January, Mike Donahue, Michael Saldana and Luke LaGrange, 7 p.m. Friday,, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35.
H Zane Williams, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Upcoming
David Phelps, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road, $20, reserved seating $30, Artist Circle seats $40, VIP $100.
Michael Martin Murphey, 25th anniversary Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $65, $30.
Winterfest 2018, Dec. 14-16 with Cody Cannon, Kody West Band and Huser Brothers on Dec. 14, Roger Creager, Sundae Drivers and Kimberly Kelly on Dec. 15, Flatland Cavalry, Russell Boyd and John Dempsy Trio on Dec. 16, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $40 for three-day pass, $25 for single-day admission.
Cynthia Clawson with Bruce Greer, Mission Waco/Mission World benefit, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
Robert Earl Keen, Cosmic Cowboy Christmas Tour, 7 p.m. Dec. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59.50 to $37.50.
Michael Hix Christmas Party, 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. $35 and $20.
Local bands
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 5 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7 p.m. Friday, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, “The Charlie Brown Christmas Jazz Songbook,” 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Karem Shriners Christmas Dance, 8 p.m. Saturday, 400 Karem Circle; $10.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, Project Angel Tree fundraiser, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Drive; $10.
Brainbell Janglers Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; free.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Pat McKee and Tram Kelly (jazz), 5 p.m. Dec. 13, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Dec. 14, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Chuck Jennings Quartet, Cultivate Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 19, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras (jazz), 5 p.m. Dec. 20, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Duo with Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7 p.m. Dec. 21, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Dec. 22, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Dec. 28, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild’s Hot Jazz Six, “The Great Gatsby’s New Year’s Party,” Dec. 31, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
New Year’s Eve with Brazos Theatre and the Texas Heatwave Band, Dec. 31, Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive; $145.
Johnnie Bradshaw and Out of the Blue, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, Hubbard City Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia; $20, $35 couple. Call 254-580-5644.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 S. Interstate 35.
On stage
H “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $8.
“Pippin,” Waco High School, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Waco High School, 2020 N. 42nd St.; $15.
CaBEARet, Baylor Theatre musical theater revue, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20 and $10 suggested donation.
H “The Nutcracker” with Ballet Frontier of Texas and the Waco Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m. Sunday, Waco Hall; $65 to $40.
Carlos Mencia, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $35 VIP, $25 general admission, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!),” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Jubilee Theatre, 1519 N. 15th St.; $12, $10 and $7.
Christmas Radio Show, Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Suite Q; $26.50, $20.50 and $17.50.
Waco Holiday Comedy Show with Michael McBrine, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
Art exhibits
Texas Fine Artists, First Friday Art Reception, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
“Through The Eye Of A Needle,” textile artist Judy Steward, through Dec. 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
Santa Claus at the Silos, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays in December, Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. Free. Hoda Kotb book signing, 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
Christmas on the Brazos, “Christmas Through The Decades,” 6-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.; McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.; $20.
“A Dr Pepper Christmas,” 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday,, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; free.
Titanic High Tea, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $45, $40 and $35.
“Santa’s Magic Bells” puppet show, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 18-20. Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Schindler’s List: 25th Anniversary.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.