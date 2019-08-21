Concerts
H Tracy Lawrence with Bri Bagwell, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $81 to $49, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Holly Tucker album release party, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton; $25, $50 VIP (5:30 entry). Ticket includes copy of new album, at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show.
H Pacific with Feeves, 7 p.m. Saturday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
Marc Anthony tribute, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
H Dale Watson and his Lone Stars, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $15.
Music Friendly Community Workshop with The Fox & The Crow, Pirscription, Blame It on Nicholas, Dempsy Trio, Rewound, DQ Hampton, Spvcgvng, The Standards, Tyler Rambeau Delmus Morrison and more, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; free.
Upcoming
Westfest Preview Party with Rodney Atkins and Brit Kerr, 5:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Aug. 30, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $20. Bands start at 8 p.m.
Jordan Searcy, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $11.
Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30, $25.
Fluencee, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Tough on Fridays with Alex Owens, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $20.
Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, 9th year anniversary with Sami Brown, Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Teresa Byford, Rick Buckner and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 years and older.
The Irons, Hello Shannon, The Selfless Lovers, Zombie Cowboy, and Knuckleball, Waco Restaurant Week kickoff party, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 6, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Spin Connection three-year anniversary with Sub-Sahara, The Boleys, King Country, Rewound, Ngeniuss and Rad Dragon, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Rumours (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $29.50.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Johnny Rodriguez, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Jeff Woolsey and the Dancehall Kings, 9 p.m. Sept. 14, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $15.
Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, MCC Ball Performing Arts Center.
Eric Johnson, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Pat Green with Mason Lively, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Blues Brothers Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $20.
Micah Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Johnny Lee, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor; $25.
Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $50 VIP tickets.
The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25, $20.
Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.
Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Gospelfest 2019 with the Waco Community Choir, the Rev. William Murphy III, J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise, the Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/gospel-explosion/
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Waco Report (jazz), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.; $12, $8 for students.
Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
O5’ers, 7 p.m. Friday, Last Chance Bar, 1200 New Dallas Highway, Bellmead.
Kyrstin Baird, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Darrell Ray and Isaac Martinez, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Steve Dansby Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop .
No Boundaries Trio (jazz), 8:30-19:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Steel Loaded with Trine, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
Dirty Echoes, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
The Ballards, 8-10 p.m. Aug. 30, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Another Band of Gypsies, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Jack Nelson Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Far From Reach, 8-11 p.m. Aug. 31, Tokio Store, 343 Tokio Loop .
Pride and Joy, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Austin’s on the Avenue, 719 Austin Ave.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 3, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Hilton Waco, 113 N. University Parks Drive.
North of Navasota, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out of the Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Sept. 13, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
LC Rocks, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
The Ballards, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Chad Cooke Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery), 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Curtis Grimes, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Halloween Bash with Giblet Head, Oct. 26, Lakeside Tavern, 6605 Airport Road.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
“All Aboard For Murder,” Brazos Theatre murder mystery dinner event, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Suite Q; $32.50 and $28.50. Dinner at 6:45 p.m.
“Calendar Girls,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 6-8 and 13-15, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Improv Comedy Night, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12.50 and $10.50.
Stand-Up Comedy with host Michael McBrine, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, Oct. 2-6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Art
“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Sunday, Whitehall Center, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.
“Art Expressions,” Aug. 27-Oct. 6, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. Artist reception, 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 8.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, Aug. 28-Sept. 28, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
“Emergence: Art and the Incarnation of Space,” Aug. 29-Oct. 6, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Works by Charles Smith, through Aug. 31, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Works by Greg Lewallen, through Aug. 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Artist talk, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show and Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.
Etc.
H Rally for Refugees with After Midnight, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive; $10 suggested donation.
12th annual Karem Classic Car Club Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Karem Shrine Camp, 400 Karem Circle.
“The Greatest Showman” shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; sold out, waiting list at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Central Texas State Fair, Aug. 29-Sept. 1, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; fair admission $10, free for those 12 years and younger. Professional Bull Riding admission, $21 and $16, $16 and $11 for those 2-12; PBR tickets include fair admission.
Westfest, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Aug. 31 and 8 a.m.-midnight Sept. 1, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $10, $5 for children 6-12, free for 5 and younger. Westfest Preview, 5:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Aug. 30; $20, free for children 12 and younger, $25 carnival armband.
McLennan County Mud Fest, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free 4 and under, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
Waco Restaurant Week kickoff party, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 6, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
Lift-Off Family Funday with HOT Miniature Aircraft Club, Historic Waco Foundation, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 8, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; families $10.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “Angel Has Fallen” and “Overcomer.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.