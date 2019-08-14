Concerts
★ B.J. Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$39, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Tejano on the Ave.: Sunny Sauceda with Conjunto Prestigio, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, VIP $40, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Truckstop Gamblers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $7.
Upcoming
Tracy Lawrence with Bri Bagwell, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $81 to $49, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show.
Pacific with Feeves, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
Marc Anthony tribute, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Waco Local Music Showcase and Music Friendly Community Workshop with Fox & The Crow, Pirscription & Blame It on Nicholas, DQ Hampton, Rewound, Spvcgvng, Tyler Rambeau and more, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; free.
Westfest Preview Party with Rodney Atkins and Brit Kerr, Aug. 30, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $20.
Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
Jordan Searcy, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $11.
Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Fluencee, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Tough on Fridays with Alex Owens, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $20.
Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, 9th year anniversary with Sami Brown, Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Teresa Byford, Rick Buckner and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 years and older.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Rumors (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $29.50.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Eric Johnson, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Blues Brothers Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $20.
Micah Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $50 VIP tickets.
The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.
Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Gospelfest 2019 with the Waco Community Choir, the Rev. William Murphy III, J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise, the Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/ gospel-explosion/
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Grape, 2006 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Blake Crenshaw, 7 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrin Morris Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Skylar & Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
35 South, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 frontage road.
Upcoming
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Waco Report (jazz), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Steve Dansby Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
No Boundaries Trio (jazz), 8:30-19:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Steel Loaded with Trine, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Jack Nelson Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Hilton Waco, 113 N. University Parks Drive.
Spin Connection three-year anniversary with Sub-Sahara, The Boleys, King Country, Rewound, Ngeniuss and Rad Dragon, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
North of Navasota, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
LC Rocks, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Chad Cooke Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery), 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Curtis Grimes, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
★ “Stars: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door” fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $75.
“Calendar Girls,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 6-8 and 13-15, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, Oct. 2-6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.
Art
“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Aug. 25, Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.
Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, Aug. 28-Sept. 28, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
H Works by Charles Smith, through Aug. 31, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. ”An Evening With The Artist,” 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Works by Greg Lewallen, through Aug. 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Etc.
Texas Ranger Talks (Jake Burson, Company F), 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; admission $8, $7 seniors/military, $4 kids 6-12, free under age 6.
Eastwide Market, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
“The Greatest Showman” shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
McLennan County Mud Fest, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12. Gates open 5 p.m.
Waco Restaurant Week kickoff party, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 6, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Blinded by the Light,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” and “Good Boys.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.