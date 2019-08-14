Waco Civic Theatre actors Cathy Hawes (left), as Karen Carpenter, and Gary Lambie, as Roy Orbison, will perform with more 20 others portraying music stars from the ’50s through ’90s in the WCT’s “Stars: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” The WCT fundraiser starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater. Tickets start at $75, available at wacocivictheatre.org.