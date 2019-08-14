Waco Civic Theatre

Waco Civic Theatre actors Cathy Hawes (left), as Karen Carpenter, and Gary Lambie, as Roy Orbison, will perform with more 20 others portraying music stars from the ’50s through ’90s in the WCT’s “Stars: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” The WCT fundraiser starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the theater. Tickets start at $75, available at wacocivictheatre.org.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Concerts

B.J. Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$39, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.

Tejano on the Ave.: Sunny Sauceda with Conjunto Prestigio, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, VIP $40, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.

Truckstop Gamblers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $7.

Upcoming

Tracy Lawrence with Bri Bagwell, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $81 to $49, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.

Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29, available online at wacohippodrometheatre.com.

Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show.

Pacific with Feeves, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.

Marc Anthony tribute, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Waco Local Music Showcase and Music Friendly Community Workshop with Fox & The Crow, Pirscription & Blame It on Nicholas, DQ Hampton, Rewound, Spvcgvng, Tyler Rambeau and more, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.; free.

Westfest Preview Party with Rodney Atkins and Brit Kerr, Aug. 30, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $20.

Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

Jordan Searcy, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $11.

Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Fluencee, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.

Tough on Fridays with Alex Owens, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $20.

Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

Stars Over Texas Jamboree, 9th year anniversary with Sami Brown, Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Teresa Byford, Rick Buckner and Danielle Reed, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 years and older.

Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.

Rumors (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $29.50.

Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.

Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.

Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.

Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.

David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.

Eric Johnson, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35.

The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.

Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Blues Brothers Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $20.

Micah Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.

Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.

Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $50 VIP tickets.

The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.

Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.

Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.

Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.

Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.

Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.

Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Gospelfest 2019 with the Waco Community Choir, the Rev. William Murphy III, J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise, the Levites and the Rhema Choir, 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $25 and $35, available at wacoartsfest.org/tc-events/ gospel-explosion/

Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.

Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall.

Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.

Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Ian Moore, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.

Local bands

Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Grape, 2006 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Blake Crenshaw, 7 p.m. Friday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, at Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Darrin Morris Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

Skylar & Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.

35 South, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.

CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 frontage road.

Upcoming

Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.

Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.

Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.

Waco Report (jazz), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.

Steve Dansby Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.

No Boundaries Trio (jazz), 8:30-19:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.

Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Steel Loaded with Trine, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.

Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.

Jack Nelson Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.

David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Hilton Waco, 113 N. University Parks Drive.

Spin Connection three-year anniversary with Sub-Sahara, The Boleys, King Country, Rewound, Ngeniuss and Rad Dragon, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.

North of Navasota, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

LC Rocks, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.

Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Chad Cooke Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Valley Mills Vineyards (new estate winery), 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.

Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Sept. 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.

Curtis Grimes, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.

On stage

★ “Stars: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door” fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $75.

“Calendar Girls,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 6-8 and 13-15, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, Oct. 2-6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

The Distillery Comedy Tour, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $20.

Art

“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Aug. 25, Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.

Third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, Aug. 28-Sept. 28, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.

H Works by Charles Smith, through Aug. 31, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. ”An Evening With The Artist, 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Works by Greg Lewallen, through Aug. 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Etc.

Texas Ranger Talks (Jake Burson, Company F), 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; admission $8, $7 seniors/military, $4 kids 6-12, free under age 6.

Eastwide Market, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.

“The Greatest Showman” shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.

McLennan County Mud Fest, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12. Gates open 5 p.m.

Waco Restaurant Week kickoff party, 5-11 p.m. Sept. 6, Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.

“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.

“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.

New movies

Opening this week at Waco first-run theaters are “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Blinded by the Light,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” and “Good Boys.”

★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.

Tags