Concerts
H Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $25.
H Greater Vision, 7 p.m. Friday, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. F.M. 97, Temple; $25 Artist Circle, $22 general admission.
Local rock show with Franco the Bull, The Dimaggios, Decieved by the Fallen, Rewound, Rad Dragon, 7 p.m. Friday, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive, Lacy Lakeview; $5 before 9 p.m., $7 afterward.
Texas Flood, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Upcoming
B.J. Thomas, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$39.
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $34 to $26.
Tejano on the Ave.: Sunny Sauceda with Conjunto Prestigio, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $15, VIP $40.
Truckstop Gamblers, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $12 and $7.
Tracy Lawrence with Bri Bagwell, 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $81 to $49.
Mickey Gilley, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $29.
Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, William Clark Green and Josh Abbott, Margarita & Salsa Festival, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $30 in advance, $35 day of show.
Pacific with Feeves, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $12.
Marc Anthony tribute, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Dale Watson, 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Westfest Preview Party with Rodney Atkins and Brit Kerr, Aug. 30, West Fair and Rodeo Grounds, West; $20.
Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30, $25.
Jordan Searcy, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $11.
Fluencee, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Tough on Fridays with Alex Owens, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Nexus Esports, 600 Columbus Ave.; $20.
Swan Song (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Rodney Crowell, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Michael Hix’s I Got Soul, 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $20.
Rumors (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $29.50.
Crystal Gayle, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 and $39.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Randy Rogers Band with Kyle Park, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $35 and $30.
Kenny G, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99 to $39.
David Hibbard Memorial Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
The Morticians, 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $10.
Blues Brothers Tribute, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 to $20.
Micah Taylor, 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $35.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Queens of Soul Jazz featuring Jeanette Harris, Althea René and Joseph Vincelli, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25, $50 VIP tickets.
The Collection, 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 4, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Jimmy Fortune, 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$25.
Chris Renzema and The Boxer + The Bear, 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $13.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$49.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25, $100 VIP.
Robert Earl Keen, 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $109-$79.
Anderson & Roe, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $20.
Ram Herrera, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Steve Wariner, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $30 and $25.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with pianist Drew Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Waco Hall.
Sebastian Bach, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Bullet Boys with Camaromancer, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Local bands
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Friday, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Cherokee Rose, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Saturday, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs, 7 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Southern Thunder, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
Sami Brown, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Minnow, 3201 Overflow Road.
Kenny Orts, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrin Morris, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Silver Wings (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Aug. 15, The Grape, 2006 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer). 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Z’s at the Curry, 611 Washington Ave.
Blake Crenshaw, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 16, at Tours Hall, 245 St.Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Darrin Morris Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Sami Brown, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Skylar & Abraham, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
35 South, 9 p.m. Aug. 17, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
The Ragland Trio (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Venus E, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 Interstate 35 South.
CaCean Ballou and the Dirty Crawfish, 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 21, Buzzard Billy’s, 100 N. Interstate 35 frontage road.
Chuck Jennings and Juan Acosta (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. Aug. 23, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus E, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
Waco Report (jazz), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Cami Maki, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Byron Swann Band (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jason Roberts, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Steve Dansby Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Colton Hawkins and the Standards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5 donation.
No Boundaries Trio (jazz), 8:30-19:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Chuck Jennings Quartet, 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Steel Loaded with Trine, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Jack Nelson Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 31, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday Jazz, 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6, Hilton Waco, 113 N. University Parks Drive.
North of Navasota, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Chad Cooke Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 F.M. 1637, Valley Mills.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Curtis Grimes, 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Rich O’Toole, 9 p.m. Oct. 12, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Trent Cowie Band, 10 p.m. Nov. 23, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
On stage
“Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene,” Lake Whitney Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; tickets $7, available online at lakewhitneyarts.org.
“Stars: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door” fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $75.
“Calendar Girls,” Waco Civic Theatre, Sept. 6-8 and 13-15, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.
“Matilda the Musical,” Baylor Theatre, Oct. 2-6 and 9-13, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Art
“Works by Chesley Smith,” through Aug. 25, Whitehall Center at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.
“Edouard Leon Cortès,” through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Art Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Hispanic Heritage Art Show & Celebration, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; $5, children 12 and under free.
Etc.
Grains & Growers: A Farmers Market Friendraiser, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St.; $40.
Movie Nerd Trivia Night, fundraiser for Deep in the Heart Film Festival, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $20 individuals, $25 teams of 2, $40 teams of 3-4.
Indie Summer film series, presented by Deep in the Heart Film Festival, 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; free.
Texas Ranger Talks, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 17 (Jake Burson, Company F), Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail; museum admission $8, $7 seniors/military, $4 kids 6-12, free under age 6.
“The Greatest Showman” shadowcast, Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $10.
McLennan County Mud Fest, 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 for children 5-12. Gates open 5 p.m.
“From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Homes,” through Nov. 17, McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“Be The Astronaut,” through Sept. 8, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. $8, $7 for senior adults and students, $6 children 2-12.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark,” “The Kitchen,” “Bring The Soul,” “The Art of Racing in the Rain” and “Brian Banks.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.