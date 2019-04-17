Concerts
★ Married With Sea Monsters, Stretch Panic and Peaches & Gravy, 8 p.m. Saturday, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Josh Ward with Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 and $15.
★ “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Tribute,” 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Air Force saxophonist Jeremy Koch with pianist Molly Orlando, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.
Upcoming
Baylor Campus Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Jackyl, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $15.
“The Lost Shaker Of Salt: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute,” 7 p.m. April 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $19.
Curtis Grimes, 7 p.m. April 26, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Honest Men with Vacation Manor and Night Traveler, 8 p.m. April 26, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $13.
Shane Smith, 8:30 p.m. April 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Baylor A Cappella and Concert Choirs, 7:30 p.m. April 29, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Gospel Edition with Bridgett Huffhines, Faith Temple Praise Team, Lew Smith, Rick Buckner, Teresa Byford and the Classic Voice Ensemble, 7 p.m. May 2, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior citizens 65 and older, $10 for students, available at Lone Star Music and the Lee Lockwood Library.
The Powell Brothers, 8:30 p.m. May 3, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“Reflections of Patsy Cline,” 7 p.m. May 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $39.
Truck Stop Gamblers with Austin Upchurch, 9 p.m. May 4, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Youth Chorus of Central Texas, “Be The Change You Want To See In The World,” 3 p.m. May 5, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.; $5.
Joseph with Haley Johnsen, 7:30 p.m. May 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Waco Jazz Orchestra, “Jazz May,” 7:30 p.m. May 6, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Cody Johnson with Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry and Kylie Frey, May 10, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
Gene Watson, 7 p.m. May 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Fight For Five with Bart Crow, Josh Ward, Gordon Collier Band, Huser Brothers Band, Fangdango and Joel Wood, noon-10 p.m. May 11, Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle; $20 at gate, $20 cooler fee, $5 for children 11 and younger.
Jay Perez and The Band with Johnny Joe Ramos, 8:30 p.m. May 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Moe Bandy, 9 p.m. May 11, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $20 and $25.
“A Tribute to Conway Twitty and Salute to Loretta Lynn,” 7 p.m. May 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $19.
Doug Stone, 7 p.m. May 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $59 to $29.
Michael Hix’s History of Rock ‘n Roll, 7 p.m. May 18, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Tanner Sparks, 9 p.m. May 18, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
The Wild Brothers (Dave and Ken) and Friends, 7-9:30 p.m. May 20, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
“7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience,” 7 p.m. May 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. May 25, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Leslie Jordan, 7 p.m. May 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
T.J. Briscoff, 9 p.m. June 1, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Bowen MusicFest with Cheap Trick, Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers, June 2, Touchdown Alley, McLane Stadium.
Tony Jackson, 7 p.m. June 21, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $39 to $29.
Zane Williams, 8:30 p.m. June 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $17 and $12.
Hawk Sullivan, 9 p.m. June 22, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Lorrie Morgan, 7 p.m. June 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $49.
Second Hand Rose Band, 9 p.m. June 29, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m. July 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79 to $19.
“The Carpenters Tribute Concert,” 7 p.m. July 12, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Elvis Tribute with Al Joslin, 7 p.m. July 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 to $20.
Frank Sinatra tribute with Dave Halston and comedy ventriloquist Mark Merchant, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $37 to $27.
Local bands
Midnight Mustangs Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), West Over 40 Dance, 7-10 p.m. Friday, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Jayme Wade, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Pianist Dave Wild and guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Bruceville-Eddy.
Bobby James and the Gang, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with Dave Wild Quartet and guest bassist Juan Acosta, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 25, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7 p.m. April 26, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Horace Maxille Quartet with vocalists Tyrha M. Lindsay and Beth Ullman, 7-9:30 p.m. April 26, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Austin English, 7:30 p.m. April 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Ethan Smith, 7 p.m. April 27, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 215 S. University Parks Drive; free.
Dam Moore Boys, 8 p.m. April 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Dave Wild Trio (jazz), 8:30-10:30 p.m. April 27, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Clay Hollis, 8:45 p.m. April 27, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. April 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 2, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Darrell Ray, 8 p.m. May 3, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Sean Berry, 7 p.m. May 4, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 9, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7-10 p.m. May 10, American Legion Post 121, FM 308, Elm Mott; $5.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 16, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 21, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Old Friends Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. May 25, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 30, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads Band (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 6, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 13, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 20, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Larry Burgin and Texas Tradition (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 27, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
Comic Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
“Twelfth Night,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 25-27, McLennan Community College Music & Theatre Arts Building; $12 and $10.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, 2:30 p.m. April 28; $12 adults, $10 seniors/students, $7 children.
“Mama Won’t Fly,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. April 27 (dinner show, $25), 2 p.m. April 28 and May 5, 7 p.m Saturday, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; $10. Call 254-694-5105 for ticket information.
“The Liar,” Baylor Theatre, April 30-May 5, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
“Mamma Mia!,” Waco Civic Theatre, May 3-5, 9-12 and 16-19, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; tickets are $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday night performances, $18 and $16 for Thursday and Sunday shows.
Comic Mike Epps and friends, 8-11 p.m. June 6, The Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Road; $35, available online at popup.seatengine.com.
Art
Texas Fine Artists spring show, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 200 Collonnade Parkway; music by Frank Exum and Isis Lee.
Alexis Serio and Dewane Hughes, “The Expanse Between,” through June 2, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Baylor Art Student Exhibition, through April 18, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Deborah Reed-Propst, “Reverie and Contemplation,” through April 30, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.
McLennan Community College Student Art Exhibition, through May 10, MCC Community Services Center. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Engrained 2019, through April 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
“Wine, Divas and Dessert,” Waco Cultural Arts Festival fundraiser, 7:30-10 p.m. April 26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $100 for two.
Etc.
“It’s Time Africa” Culture Show, 3-6 p.m. April 27, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.
DreamCon 2019, May 3-5, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; advance registration $20 per day, $35 for weekend,
Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Overflow Road; free.
KidZoobilee, 5-8 p.m. May 4, Cameron Park Zoo, 1401 N. Fourth St.; $20
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Breakthrough,” “Penguins” and “The Curse of La Llorona.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.