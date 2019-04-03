Concerts
Baylor Early Music Ensembles, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Baylor University’s Armstrong Browning Library; free.
Quebe Sisters, 7 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $29.
H Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Glenda Cheek, Royce Montgomery and Ken Elliott, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older, available at Lone Star Music and the Lee Lockwood Library.
Baylor Concert Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Baylor Opera Theater, Opera Scenes, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Baylor University’s Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.
H Chris Renzema with More Than Sparrows, 8 p.m. Friday, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
H Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
University High School Band, “Jammin’ in the Jungle,” 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.; $8 in advance, $10 at the gate.
H Rick Trevino with Brice Daniels Band, Saturday, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
H Bowling for Soup, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
Oboist Eurydice Alvarez, 5 p.m. Sunday, Roxy Grove Hall (inside Waco Hall); free.
Upcoming
Marty Stuart, 7 p.m. April 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $70 to $29.
Waco Symphony Orchestra with guest narrator Henry Winkler, 7:30 p.m. April 11, Waco Hall at Baylor; $70, $60 and $40.
Bosque Chorale, “Masterpieces,” 7:30 p.m. April 11, Frazier Performance Hall, Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive, Clifton; $15, $7 for students.
The Toadies, 8:30 p.m. April 11, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Booker T. Jones with Cedric Burnside, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. April 12, Indian Spring Park; free. Series continues May 3, June 14, July 4.
McLennan Community College Chorale with MCC Rock Band, the Tartan Singers, and the Men of the Chorale, 7:30 p.m. April 12, Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Stoney LaRue, 8:30 p.m. April 12, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
For King & Country, 7 p.m. April 13, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42 and $32, $55 Gold Circle seats, at bellcountyexpo.com.
Huser Brother Band, 9 p.m. April 13, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $7 and $10.
Central Texas Choral Society, Mozart “Requiem,” 7:30 p.m. April 16, Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive; $10.
Married With Sea Monsters, Stretch Panic and Peaches & Gravy, 8 p.m. April 20, Spin Connection, 3703 Franklin Ave.; $5.
Josh Ward with Cherokee Rose Band, 9 p.m. April 20, Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive; $10 and $15.
“I Am King: The Michael Jackson Tribute,” April 20-21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; 9 p.m. April 20 show for adults, 7 p.m. April 21 for all ages; $20 and $15.
Jackyl, 8:30 p.m. April 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $15.
“The Lost Shaker Of Salt: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute,” 7 p.m. April 26, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49 to $19.
Honest Men with Vacation Manor and Night Traveler, 8 p.m. April 26, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $13.
Shane Smith, 8:30 p.m. April 26, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $12.
Baylor A Cappella and Concert Choirs, 7:30 p.m. April 29, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building; free.
Cody Johnson with Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry and Kylie Frey, May 10, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley.
Gene Watson, 7 p.m. May 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69 to $19.
Bowen MusicFest with Cheap Trick, Whiskey Myers, Tracy Byrd, Shane Smith and the Saints and Josh Weathers, June 2, Touchdown Alley, McLane Stadium.
Local bands
Frank Exum (guitar), classical/Spanish guitar, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Arts Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave.; free.
Out Of The Blue (country), 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Justin Cole, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Wynn Williams, 7 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7 p.m. April 12, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
David Johnson, 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 12, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Bubba Haze and Kayla & the Standards, Brandon Saenz benefit, April 13, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; Haze plays at 3 p.m., Kayla & the Standards at 8 p.m.; free, but donations accepted.
35 South, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ragland Trio (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. April 16, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Jayme Wade, 7:30-10:30 p.m. April 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; free.
Bobby James and the Gang, 8 p.m. April 20, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road; $5.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. April 23, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
H “Mnemonic,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20.
Improv Comedy, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $10.50 and $12.50.
Gobsmacked 2019 (contemporary dance), 5 p.m. Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $40.
Comic Steve Trevino, 7 p.m. April 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35 and $30.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jubilee Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27, 2:30 p.m. April 28; $12 adults, $10 seniors/students, $7 children.
“Mama Won’t Fly,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. April 27 (dinner show), 2 p.m. April 28 and May 5, 7 p.m Saturday, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney; call 254-694-5105 for ticket information.
Art
Deborah Reed-Propst, “Reverie and Contemplation,” Friday-April 30, Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. Opening reception, 4-9 p.m. Friday.
Baylor Art Student Exhibition, through April 18, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
McLennan Community College Student Art Exhibition, through May 10, MCC Community Services Center. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Engrained 2019, Friday-April 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Opening reception, 6-10 p.m. Friday.
“Wine, Divas and Dessert,” Waco Cultural Arts Festival fundraiser, 7:30-10 p.m. April 26, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $100 for two.
Etc.
Beall Poetry Festival, Thursday-Friday, Baylor University. Meg Tyler, “Coming Through A Grief,” 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Poetry Panel, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Room 101, Carroll Science Building. Donald Revell reading, 7 p.m. Thursday, and Juan Felipe Herrera reading, 7 p.m. Friday, Kayser Auditorium, Hankamer Academic Center; free.
HHeart of Texas Airshow, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Texas State Technical College airport; $20 and $12 general admission.
Art on Elm, April 13, 418 Elm Avenue and between Dallas and Sherman Streets.
“An Afternoon In The Village,” 1-4 p.m. April 13, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive.
“Down the Hole with Peter Rabbit,” Historic Waco Foundation Family Fun Day, 1-4 p.m. April 14, Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
“It’s Time Africa” Culture Show, 3-6 p.m. April 27, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks Drive.
DreamCon 2019, May 3-5, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; advance registration $20 per day, $35 for weekend,
Sertoma Kite Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4, Heart Of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Overflow Road; free.
KidZoobilee, 5-8 p.m. May 4, Cameron Park Zoo, 1401 N. Fourth St.; $20
“Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” through May 12, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12.
“Coming Of Age,” Historic Waco Foundation, through July 7, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Pet Sematary,” “Shazam!” and “The Best Of Enemies.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.