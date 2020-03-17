Editor's note: Due to the wholesale cancellation of Waco-area concerts, plays, public events and more for the immediate future to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there is no Music & More guide this week.
It will return once there is more certainty about upcoming events in April and May. We also will run rescheduled dates for concerts and more as we learn them.
