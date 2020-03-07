Members of the reenactment group, Texas Top Guns, set up their ranger camp near the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum. The group gave a demonstration of the 1870 rangers including home made biscuits cooked on a dutch oven and period quarters. The group has been coming to Waco for almost ten years.
Most Popular
-
Bounty hunter known as 'Cowboy' charged with sexual assault
-
Mike Copeland: Work begins on Magnolia's hotel downtown; Bealls' new name; old Chili's may be razed
-
Magnolia 'deconstruction' of historic church draws preservationist criticism
-
Waco man on parole for drunken driving indicted after 8th DWI arrest
-
Fixes still elusive for flooding risk at I-35, Waco Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.