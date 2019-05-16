A flash fire injured a man working at a North Waco home Thursday as he poured gasoline into a piece of equipment.
The man was injured around 2:30 p.m. while working on a home insulation project in the 2000 block of Avondale Avenue. The flare-up also set a storage trailer on fire.
Preliminary reports indicate that the equipment was too hot and ignited the gasoline, Waco fire Marshal Lt. Keith Guillory said.
The fire caused second-degree burns on the man’s hands and face, he said. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the man was conscious and talking after the incident.
Guillory said the fire did not appear intentional. The fire destroyed the trailer that contained other equipment, but the home was not damaged.
Card skimmer
Authorities are alerting customers of a Ross gas station of a credit card skimmer that was found this week at a gas pump.
A Texas Department of Agriculture inspector followed up on a consumer complaint and found the skimmer on pump No. 7 at the station, Gator Stop No. 3 at 16075 Interstate 35 South.
The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office removed the device.
Customers who might have used that pump recently are encouraged to monitor their bank statements. Customers who believe they have been affected may call 1-800-TELL-TDA.
Credit card skimmers are illegal devices placed on top of legitimate credit card readers with the purpose of stealing credit card information.
Traffic signals out
Temporary stop signs are once again in place at West Waco Drive’s intersections with Fourth and Fifth streets, and crews were working Thursday afternoon to restore the traffic signals, according to a city press release.
A contractor working on repairs near the intersections hit an underground conduit at about noon that was providing power to the signals and their control system, according to the press release. This is the second time in recent weeks contractors have knocked out a cable to the signals, city spokesman Larry Holze said.
The last outage lasted several days. Officials did not provide an estimate of how long the ongoing repairs will take.
City crews immediately placed temporary stop signs at the intersection and have been able to restore power for flashing red lights at Fourth Street, according to the press release. The signal at Fifth Street will remain dark until repairs are complete.
“Drivers are advised to be aware of the problems at these two intersections and be patient and considerate of all motorists,” the press release states.