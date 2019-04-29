Waco police this week are seeking a man who shot a North Waco store clerk in the chest Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the Alon convenience store in the 2400 block of West Waco Drive about 7:15 p.m. and found the 60-year-old victim, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police learned he was a clerk who had been shot inside a nearby establishment, the Mini-Retail Store, 2406 W. Waco Drive, and went to the convenience store to get help.
Swanton said the motive for the shooting is unclear, and police don’t know if the man robbed the store before he shot the man once and ran east on Waco Drive.
“At this point, we are still trying to figure out what happened,” Swanton said. “We were unable to interview the victim last night because of his injury. Our investigation is ongoing.”
Emergency responders took the victim to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery Sunday night.
Vehicle crash
Two drivers were critically injured in a crash near Axtell on Monday afternoon, including one who was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were called to State Highway 31 and Farm-to-Market Road 2311, east of Axtell, at about 4:30 p.m. At the scene, troopers found a Nissan pickup and a Ford pickup heavily damaged, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
During preliminary investigation, officers stated the Nissan truck was traveling south on FM 2311 and entered the intersection without properly stopping at the stop sign. Howard said the Nissan was struck by the Ford truck that was traveling east on Highway 31.
The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, Howard said. Both trucks were only occupied by the drivers.
Both drivers were listed in critical condition when they were taken to local hospitals. Howard said the driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance due to the driver’s injuries.
Names of the drivers were not available Monday night.