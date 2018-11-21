Police have identified a man killed Monday in a crash with a gravel truck as Harley McKinney, 22.
McKinney was killed and four others were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at about 1:45 p.m. on South University Parks Drive at South Third Street, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Wednesday.
McKinney was the front-seat passenger of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was heading north on University Parks Drive when it was struck on the passenger side by a southbound gravel truck, Bynum said. McKinney was pronounced dead on the scene.
Initial reports had indicated that the pickup was attempting to cross University Parks Drive, but police concluded that it was heading north on that road and was attempting to make a left turn onto westbound South Third Street.
The driver of the gravel truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The three other occupants in the pickup truck all suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Bynum said the crash remains under investigation. No other names were released Wednesday.
McKinney suffered significant injuries last year when he crashed his motorcycle into a Texas State Technical College student who was fueling her car in the 4800 block of the Interstate 35 frontage road in Lacy Lakeview. The woman, Janette Curtis, 27, of Temple, died at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, while McKinney was also taken to the hospital for treatment, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Truehitt said McKinney was never charged with criminal wrongdoing in connection to the May crash because there was no evidence of a criminal violation.
At the time of the motorcycle crash, McKinney was also a TSTC student. A TSTC official said McKinney never returned to school after the crash and he never completed the automotive program he was enrolled in.
Indecency with a child
Hewitt police arrested a woman on an indecency with child charge Tuesday after Child Protective Services reported that she sexually touched a teenage boy last year, according to an arrest affidavit.
Athena Elizabeth Arrigo, 29, of Hewitt, is accused of touching the boy when he was 15 years old. CPS officials did a forensic interview with the boy after he told a family member about the incident. The boy, who is now 17, told interviewers he was asleep in a recliner at a Hewitt home in January 2017 when Arrigo entered the room and put her hand under his clothes.
Hewitt police investigated the claims and issued a warrant for Arrigo’s arrest Tuesday. She was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact and taken to McLennan County Jail. She had been released on a $10,000 bond by Wednesday.