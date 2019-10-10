A Bellmead man was arrested Wednesday after he attacked his girlfriend while driving home from a bar Tuesday, then left her unconscious in the vehicle and went into his home and tried to wash away blood from the attack, an arrest affidavit states.
Bellmead police arrested Leonard Allen Graham III, 33, at his home Wednesday afternoon on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.
While Graham was driving, he punched his 22-year-old girlfriend, breaking her nose and causing bleeding, according to the affidavit. He moved her to the driver’s seat and left her bleeding, unconscious and alone, the affidavit states.
“The defendant then went into his residence, showered, and started washing his clothes, which he admitted were bloodstained,” the affidavit states.
A young boy walking home after being dropped off by a school bus Tuesday afternoon saw the woman in the vehicle and told his mother to call police because the woman was “bloody and needed help,” Bellmead Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Graham was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He was released by Thursday on bond listed at $15,000.
Gambling place
Waco police have arrested a store attendant at a New Road business that was a target of an eight-liner gambling investigation in July.
Yazan Smadi, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of keeping a gambling place.
Waco police conducted an undercover operation at a shopping center at 516 N. New Road on July 25, an arrest warrant affidavit states. The undercover officer placed $60 in the machine and played until the officer won $105 in credit, the affidavit states.
The officer approached the store clerk, identified as Smadi, and requested payment for the credits, the affidavit states. Out of his pocket, Smadi reportedly pulled out a “large sum of cash” and paid the undercover officer $105 in cash.
The officer gave a $5 tip to Smadi before leaving, the affidavit states.
Eight-liners, or digital slot machines, are not illegal in Texas but cannot pay out cash.
Eight-liner owners can offer non-cash merchandise, of a value up to $5 or 10 times the cost of playing the game, whichever is less.
Police worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety to identify Smadi.
He posted a bond listed at $2,000 and was released from McLennan County Jail on Thursday.
School bus crash
State troopers ticketed a driver who hit the back of a school bus in Axtell on Thursday morning, causing minor injuries to a child who was boarding the bus at the time, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers ticketed the driver of a Dodge pickup truck for failure to control speed after he crashed into the back of the Axtell Independent School District school bus on southbound Highway 31, near Cavin Lane, at about 7 a.m., Howard said. The student who was boarding the bus was treated and released at the scene, he said.
The bus, with 14 students on board, was stopped in the right lane with its lights and stop arm activated, Howard said. The driver of the truck swerved in an unsuccessful attempt to miss the bus, he said.
The crash in Axtell was the second involving a school bus in northern McLennan County in the past two days, Howard said.
State troopers gave a man a ticket for failure to control speed after he crashed a box truck into the back of a Crowley Independent School District bus carrying 52 students on Interstate 35 near Ross on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in that crash, Howard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.