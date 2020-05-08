Texas National Guard workers collect samples at a drive-through COVID-19 testing event held at Waco Fire Station No. 5. The free tests, available by appointment, were also offered at the Bellmead Civic Center. The cities of Bellmead and Waco and McLennan County partnered with the National Guard in the testing program. No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in McLennan County, leaving the total number of cases at 94, including four deceased, 83 recovered and one hospitalized. As of Wednesday, 3,674 tests had been administered here.
