Many of the traditional Memorial Day weekend activities in Waco were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday at 5 p.m., residents are invited to take part in a drive-by parade along University Parks Drive where Waco’s veterans memorials are located. A special observance will honor Jeffrey Shaffer and Javier Villanueva, two Waco area veterans killed in action.
Their names will soon be added to the Iraq and Afghanistan war memorial.
