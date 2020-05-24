Many of the traditional Memorial Day weekend activities in Waco were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday at 5 p.m., residents are invited to take part in a drive-by parade along University Parks Drive where Waco’s veterans memorials are located. A special observance will honor Jeffrey Shaffer and Javier Villanueva, two Waco area veterans killed in action.

Their names will soon be added to the Iraq and Afghanistan war memorial.

