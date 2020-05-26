A Memorial Day photo feature on Page 1A of Tuesday’s Tribune-Herald incorrectly referred to the war in which Javier Antonio Villanueva was killed. He died in the Iraq War in 2005. Additionally, Mary Duty and Lynn Allen should have been identified as Blue Star Mothers.
