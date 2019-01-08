ABOVE: Water rushes out from the spillway of the Lake Waco Dam as Wayne Mickeal fishes, taking advantage of a sunny recess from last week’s rains, which drove the lake level up. The level stood at 471.5 feet above sea level Tuesday, or 9.5 feet higher than normal. LEFT: Justin Lucero enjoys the blue sky and warm temperatures while throwing from the front nine at the disc golf course at Brazos Park East. Lucero and other will be among 180 expected players at Sunday’s Straddle the Brazos. The National Weather Service forecast for later in the week calls for a return of cool, rainy weather, with an 80 percent chance of showers and a high on Friday of 54 degrees.
Staff photos — Jerry Larson and Rod Aydelotte