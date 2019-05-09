Logan Allison enjoys a sunny break in an otherwise gray and wet week as he slacklines in Cameron Park on Thursday. Rain could return Friday, with a 50 percent chance during the day, 80 percent overnight Friday and 70 percent Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Waco has seen more than 18 inches of rain this year, 11.8 inches above normal, with most of it coming since April 1. For a look at the forecast for the next seven days, see Page 2A.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson