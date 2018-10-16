Is character destiny? Or chemistry? A “Nova” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) special on the science of addiction offers insights into the origins of the opioid crisis that has claimed tens of thousands of victims, a death toll surpassing that of recent wars.
Once thought of exclusively as a question of personal choice, willpower and behavior, our addiction epidemic may reflect a collision of powerful new drugs, social changes and human nature itself.
As one scientist explains, we are hardwired to seek chemical “rewards.” Our nervous system has a pathway that delivers such pleasures. A chemical called dopamine is released when we eat, fall in love or encounter pleasurable stimulation. And we are genetically inclined to seek that stimulation repeatedly.
Powerful drugs flood the system with high levels of dopamine, creating intense euphoria and, of course, the desire to repeat the experience. But this overstimulation results in a decline in the number of dopamine receptors. And since dopamine is linked to all forms of human motivation, this deprivation leaves addicts not only obsessed with their next “high,” but also chemically unmotivated to do anything else.
As a result, addicts with all of the “willpower” in the world will still languish in bed, on the street or in squalor because their altered brain chemistry has rendered them immobile.
This “Nova” meets with scientists exploring new areas of addiction treatment that focuses on treating chemical dependency as a disease rather than as a crime or a character flaw. Experts cited here assert that treatment programs that do not try to manage dopamine levels tend to have an exceedingly high (80 to 90 percent) rate of failure. They argue that every addict is treatable and that even the worst case can recover. As one scientist observes, “The only thing you cannot recover from is death.”
- Performers including Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood will be celebrated on the “CMT Artists of the Year 2018” (7 p.m., CMT, TV Land,
- TV-PG) showcase, broadcast live.
Other highlights
- Cookie courts a new talent (Mario) on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS (7:30 p.m., TBS).
- Wichita Falls, Texas, sees a surge in homicides on “Shattered” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14).
- Josh looks for signs of extraterrestrial visitation on Easter Island on “Expedition Unknown” (8 p.m., Discovery). Rated PG for “Pretty Gullible.”
- An old fling resurfaces on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A new crisis has the Bishop unsure of his place on “Greenleaf” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
- The end of the world as we know it is only the beginning on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Boris Karloff plays an executed prisoner who returns from the grave to get back at the gangsters who set him up in the 1936 shocker “The Walking Dead” (8:30 p.m., TCM). That title has potential!
Series notes
A castaway annoys her new tribe on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A deal with the devil on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Adam discovers Beverly’s ruse on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The forest yields another grim mystery on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... School elections on “American Housewife” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Jason recovers from a personal tragedy on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Pain below the surface on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Carlotta prevails on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Manny returns to his dorm on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A period of adjustment on “All American” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Competitive infant care on “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Packages contain gruesome contents on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Out of uniform on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Late night
Julian Castro is booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Peter Dinklage, Busy Philipps and Noname appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Reese Witherspoon and Lenny Kravitz on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC, r) .