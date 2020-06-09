AUSTIN — Texas surpassed 2,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time Tuesday, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said “everything remains largely contained” as the state prepares to lift more restrictions this week.
It marked the second consecutive day of Texas reporting a new high in hospitalizations, which Abbott has described throughout the pandemic as one of the most important metrics he follows. Seventeen new deaths and 1,600 new cases were also reported, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Abbott said the state is still trying to determine why the numbers are rising, mentioning the Memorial Day weekend as one potential culprit. Since the May holiday, hospitalizations in Texas have jumped 36%.
“I’m concerned, but not yet alarmed,” Abbott told Dallas television station KTVT on Tuesday, saying thousands of hospital beds remain available.
Texas began reopening faster than much of the country and is continue another phase of rebooting Friday by allowing restaurants to resume service at near capacity. Abbott gave no indication of revering course and said it remains to be seen what impact mass protests around Texas over the death of George Floyd, who was buried Tuesday in Houston, will have on the state’s caseload.
”Everything remains largely contained. We do want to avoid any meaningful spike in the aftermath of these protests,” he said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
$200M on PPE
The state of Texas has spent more than $200 million on 106 orders of personal protective equipment from March 1 through early June, according to purchase orders released by the Texas Division of Emergency Management on Tuesday.
Though purchase orders totaling $1.1 billion in the protective equipment have been issued, orders for $638 million dollars’ worth of items have been canceled to date and were not paid out. “Various federal funding sources” will reimburse the purchases or were used to make them, said Seth Christensen, a spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
He said there are a number of reasons why purchase orders were canceled — it could be because a shipment didn’t meet the deadline outlined in the purchase order or that the products failed to pass the state’s quality assurance check, he said.
”When the product arrives, before it’s taken off the truck, we go through a quality assurance process to test the product and make sure it’s safe for use. If it doesn’t meet that standard, we leave it on the truck and we do not accept receipt of it and we do not pay for it,” Christensen said.
Some of the orders were also made when global demand was high and supply was low, “and so purchase orders might have been issued to vendors who said they could get us a product and then they never did,” he said.
There are still outstanding purchase orders.
Gov. Greg Abbott created a supply chain task force in late March, as medical providers in Texas and across the country complained they lacked protective equipment, like N95 respirators and masks. Keith Miears, senior vice president of worldwide procurement at Dell Technologies, was tapped to be Supply Chain Director.
The governor has since provided updates on incoming shipments of the protective equipment, and said at a May 18 press conference that “we now have ample supplies of PPE. Get this, we distribute well more than 1 million face masks per day.”
UT, A&M mask mandateBoth the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University will require all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks in campus buildings next fall to prevent the spread of COVID-19, campus leaders announced this week.
A&M’s flagship campus in College Station released its mandatory face mask policy Tuesday, following a similar UT-Austin policy announced earlier this week. They appear to be the first universities in the state to implement a mandatory face mask policy for the fall semester.
In a Tuesday email, A&M president Michael Young said face masks would be required both indoors in all non-private offices and residential spaces, as well as outdoors where physical distancing was difficult. It is unclear how A&M will enforce the policy.
A Monday email to the UT community from announced similar measures. Interim Dean Jay Hartzell said students and faculty may remove their face coverings in a campus building if they are alone in a private office or in their residence hall room. Masks will be encouraged in outdoor areas of campus, and enforcement measures will be announced later.
The university is also planning to test asymptomatic individuals and routinely screen people for symptoms as they enter buildings on campus.
”This policy — which is currently in place for the summer — is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which makes clear that face coverings, in addition to social distancing measures, are among the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19, particularly in high-density areas,” Hartzell said in the email.
In the email, which included other planning updates for navigating the fall semester, Hartzell said employee furloughs at UT-Austin have begun. The university did not immediately provide details about how many people were affected.
Institutions are steeling themselves for major economic blows from the pandemic. UT-Austin had previously announced that furloughs and a hiring freeze were imminent, while layoffs are a likely possibility in the near future. State leaders have also directed certain higher education institutions and agencies to reduce their budgets by 5%; Hartzell said these cuts will be released shortly.
Both UT-Austin and A&M are in the process of navigating strategies to mitigate COVID-19 spread for the fall semester. Last week, Hartzell announced that more than 2,000 UT classes will be online, while on-campus classes will run from August to Thanksgiving and then continue remotely in an effort to limit student travel. Meanwhile, classrooms will be limited to 40% of their capacity, and classes will take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to reduce the number of students on campus at any given time.
While some face-to-face classes will resume at A&M, many will be conducted in a hybrid model mixing in-person and online instruction. Classrooms and meeting spaces will also sharply curtail capacity and physical adjustments will be made, such as installing plexiglass separators or other distancing aids. While residence halls will be open, students will be expected to maintain social distancing and are discouraged from traveling away from campus.
