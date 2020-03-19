Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver on Thursday announced a seventh local case of the COVID-19 disease and confirmed that at least one of the cases had been acquired locally.
“Person-to-person spread is now occurring within Waco-McLennan County,” he said at a press conference. “We have the opportunity to dramatically reduce the spread of this disease by taking action now.”
None of the seven cases have required hospitalization, Deaver said.
Deaver also amended the city of Waco’s disaster declaration to reduce the maximum number of people in a gathering from 50 to 10, in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This should help stem the community spread of the disease, which means the source of the infection is unknown.
Later Thursday, Baylor University President Linda Livingstone announced a Baylor student had tested positive for COVID-19. The student tested positive after returning to Waco from an out-of-state area with high levels of community transmission, Livingstone wrote. The student self-isolated at home and did not go to campus.
Additionally, McLennan County commissioners decided Thursday to toughen the county’s stance on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by implementing the same preventive measures as the city.
The order came shortly before Gov. Greg Abbott announcement at noon he is taking the same measures statewide starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday and concluding at 11:59 p.m. April 3, although it could be extended.
The local order by County Judge Scott Felton will take effect 24 hours earlier, starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in unincorporated areas.
The first six cases of the virus in McLennan County were reported Wednesday. Deaver praised McLennan County commissioners and state officials for their decision Thursday to fully close bars and in-restaurant dining, as well as gyms and similar spaces, saying “dramatic and sometimes painful decisions” are necessary.
“COVID-19, like all other infectious diseases, pays no heed to boundaries,” he said. “The quicker all communities take these kind of actions, the better chance we have of getting ahead.”
One of the six cases reported Wednesday included an employee of the Chick-fil-A location in Richland Mall, which has closed until further notice. Health district officials said they did not require the restaurant to close. The employee did not interact with customers and had not been at work “in the days prior to him being tested,” officials said. The health district will identify and notify anyone the man had direct contact with by phone.
Deaver said the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District sent two more tests to state health offices Thursday, and eight more are pending. Other local health providers, including the two hospitals and the Waco Family Health Center, also have access to tests, but Deaver did not have numbers for those institutions.
Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the health district, said the health district still has tests available for now, but availability changes day to day. Baylor Scott & White can test in-house and turn around results within a day. Other providers rely on private labs, whose turnaround times vary, and public labs, which may take between two to four days to return results because of limited staffing and a backlog of testing.
“The hope is that as commercial laboratories increase the number of available tests, we won’t have a period of actual shortfall,” he said.
Verner said it is crucial people without symptoms not seek to be tested. He also emphasized the need to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is now spreading in the Waco community.
Those with symptoms should call their doctor for advice, officials said. Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Ascension Providence hospitals and the Family Health Center are available to help those who do not have a primary care doctor. Anyone who needs immediate care at an emergency room because of severe COVID-19 symptoms also should call ahead.
The health district is now recommending people with flu-like symptoms isolate themselves at home, away from family members, as if they have the disease, even if they have been refused a COVID-19 test, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. She urged people experiencing symptoms to remain in contact with their doctors on how long to isolate themselves and what to do if their symptoms worsen.
After the press conference near Waco City Hall, Deaver, other city officials and health care professionals spoke to 130 local clergy members on a conference call pertaining to the pandemic.
Deaver reminded the pastors of state, county and city edicts limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer and strongly encouraged church groups of less than 10 also to cancel any meetings or social gatherings.
Officials discussed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak but said public health concerns far outweigh economic issues. Deaver told the clergy members they are in a unique position to help spread the word about the importance of following the health and safety guidelines outlined by the CDC and state and local governments.
At the governor’s press conference Thursday, Abbott said multiple entities would be doing coronavirus testing, along with the state. Together, the state’s testing range should increase to at least 15,000 to 20,000 per week, with the expectation those numbers will continue to increase.
“The public should expect a spike to occur, a rise to occur in the number of people testing positive,” he said. “It will take a little while, could be a week or so, to see the thrust in that curve, and then our collective goal as a state is to see that spike level off.”
In other news related to the new coronavirus, the city of Waco issued a citation Wednesday morning to Orangetheory Fitness, which describes itself as a “fitness studio,” for failure to comply with the order requiring gyms and health studios to close, city spokesman Larry Holze said. The class C misdemeanor carries a fine of up to $1,000 each day. A list on the international fitness chain’s website shows its Waco location as closed, along with many others. As of Thursday evening, the list was marked as last updated Wednesday evening.
At-home instruction
Waco ISD plans to distribute learning materials to students Monday, after announcing last week it would extend spring break another week before pivoting to at-home instruction March 23, like many Texas school districts. Those plans have not changed as a result of a statewide order Thursday to close all schools through at least April 3, district spokesman Josh Wucher said.
“We will be distributing bags to each Waco ISD student that include age-appropriate books, writing journals, instructional activities and more,” Wucher said. “The bags include everything that a student needs to complete his or her work for the next two weeks. No device or internet access is needed.”
Families should expect to receive an update via email and text message with instructions on when and where to pick up a bag for each student late Thursday, he said.
The Texas Education Agency is working with school districts to make sure they have the instructional guidance they need to allow students to learn from home, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement.
“We know many questions remain over how best to do that,” Morath said in the statement. “It’s critical that during this time that learning gaps are not exacerbated. Fortunately, Texas parents and school leaders are bringing their usual mix of dedication, innovation and creativity to the challenges our students currently face.”
Morath said there are “proven ‘low tech’ solutions” including workbooks, homework packets and phone calls with teachers that will help students remain on track while they are not in classrooms. The agency has formed a task force to help with remote instruction, whether online or not, and has formed a task force to help school districts continue to provide support for students in special education programs while they are not in the classroom, according to the statement.
MCC emergency
McLennan Community College trustees granted MCC President Johnette McKown emergency powers to make decisions for the college during the coronavirus crisis in a special board meeting Thursday.
Trustees, several attending via electronic media because of a 10-person limit on meetings, voted unanimously for the resolution, which would allow administrative action in certain areas without board pre-approval. Board President K. Paul Holt, acknowledging this was “an extraordinary time for our country and our institution,” told McKown and MCC administrators present that they had the “full faith and support” of the board.
Administrators are looking at ways to expand student internet access as they shift to online-only instruction starting Monday. One option being considered is adding Wi-Fi access points at the Highlander Gym to allow students to work on their laptops and phones while in the parking lot.
