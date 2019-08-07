As elected officials and policymakers join Texas communities to celebrate National Health Center Week from August 4-10, the message is clear: It’s vital that we work together to continue to provide quality health care services for people who lack access to affordable, quality care.
Community health centers do just that, reaching people who have the greatest difficulty accessing or affording health care services, and who are at greater risk of unnecessary hospitalizations or costly health complications. In Texas, health centers currently provide preventive and primary care services to more than 1.4 million people, curbing health care costs and protecting communities from preventable diseases.
While the debate continues regarding the best solutions for health care, community health centers already address the most pressing concerns through their quality, innovative and cost-saving care. Health centers are an American success story — saving lives and stimulating local economies.
In 1991 Michele Willis was 16 years old and lived with her grandmother in Waco. She rarely saw her mom and never saw her dad. When she found out she was pregnant, she was terrified, but let her grandmother know. Her grandmother knew that Michele wanted a female physician, and was able to find services at Family Health Center in Waco. Family Health Center helped her through her pregnancy, and she delivered her first child there in December 1991. Michele had her second child there as well in November 1993 and Family Health Center has been Michele’s health care provider ever since.
In 2008, after splitting up with her husband, she was having difficulty finding a job, and Michele found herself battling depression. Michele again sought help at Family Health Center, and Dr. Kevin Steele was able to successfully help her come out of her depression. Family Health Center offers what is called a “Good Health Card,” which, when applied for, covers doctor visits and most of the potentially expensive antidepressant prescriptions Michele needed. Today she is gainfully employed and no longer has to take antidepressants.
Now 44, and a grandmother herself, Michele is sticking with Family Health Center. “I love my doctors at the Family Health Center,” she said. “They listen to what patients have to say and do whatever it takes to help them. They just care. It’s as simple as that.”
Family Health Center in Waco is one of about 73 community health centers in Texas providing primary and preventive services for those who otherwise may not have access to care, including pediatrics, women’s health, general medical care, behavioral health, vision, dental, pharmacy and lab testing.
Nationally and in Texas, health centers are innovators which look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition and unemployment. They collaborate and partner with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health for people who are medically vulnerable. What’s more, they are economic drivers — in total, health centers in Texas generate more than $2.1 billion in economic activity.
Community health centers are deeply rooted in our communities. They rely on secure long-term federal funding in order to continue to close the access gap for the medically vulnerable. They’ve been an American success story for more than 50 years. Let’s all show our support during National Health Center Week by visiting a health center in our communities. Health centers in Texas’ 17th Congressional District include Family Health Center, HealthPoint and CommUnityCare.