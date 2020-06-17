A story on Page 1A of Wednesday’s Tribune-Herald updating McLennan County’s COVID-19 case count included an incorrect date for the second peak in infections during the Spanish flu pandemic of the early 20th century. The second peak in that pandemic came in the fall of 1918.
Some local COVID-19 statistics on Page 1A of Wednesday’s edition were one day out of date. There were 18 new cases reported as of 3 p.m. Tuesday for a total of 196 cases, with 62 active cases, 272 people being monitored and 130 recovered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.