A story on Page 1A of Wednesday’s Tribune-Herald updating McLennan County’s COVID-19 case count included an incorrect date for the second peak in infections during the Spanish flu pandemic of the early 20th century. The second peak in that pandemic came in the fall of 1918.

Some local COVID-19 statistics on Page 1A of Wednesday’s edition were one day out of date. There were 18 new cases reported as of 3 p.m. Tuesday for a total of 196 cases, with 62 active cases, 272 people being monitored and 130 recovered.

