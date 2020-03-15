A novel written as a warning that seems more relevant than when it first appeared, Philip Roth’s “The Plot Against America” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) has been given the premium-cable treatment. Published in 2004 as a reaction to the authoritarian excesses of the post-9/11 era, Roth’s novel imagines an alternate history where Franklin Roosevelt is denied a third term in 1940 and defeated by aviator hero Charles Lindbergh, who steers the country towards an isolationist foreign policy that gives Hitler’s Germany a free hand in its efforts to subject most of the world to Nazi ideology.
Morgan Spector (“Boardwalk Empire”) stars as Herman Levin, a proud father and husband to Bess (Zoe Kazan). Herman’s opinionated bluster offers an ongoing take on the gathering political storm.
At first, most of the family’s drama is very personal. After devoting years to the care of her mother, Bess’s older sister Evelyn (Winona Ryder) fears that time has passed her by and rushes into a fruitless affair with a married man and then a dalliance with a proud older rabbi (John Turturro), who thinks that if he throws his support to Lindbergh he can dissuade him from his more extreme positions. Herman’s nephew Alvyn (Anthony Boyle) careens from working for a very minor gangster to volunteering to fight Hitler on European soil.
But the heart of the story belongs to 10-year-old Philip, very much a stand-in for Roth as he moves from innocence to awareness of evil forces in the world both at home and abroad. Not unlike Ralphie in “A Christmas Story,” Philip’s antics ground the harrowing story in a sense of wonder and humor.
Philip shares a bedroom and awkward bull sessions with his older brother, Sandy (Caleb Malis), a gifted artist who hides his hero-worshipping cartoon renderings of Lindbergh, lest their father find them.
A gripping combination of political nightmare and intimate family melodrama, “Plot” is a beautiful evocation of late Depression America. Its production holds its own with “Boardwalk Empire” in terms of historic re-creation. Setting up the political backdrop and complicated family dynamics burdens some characters, mostly Herman, with long-winded explanations. “Plot” makes the most of its source material, a gripping novel that blends the dynamic action of genre fiction with the kind of deeply observed characters that distinguish great literature from mere fiction.
