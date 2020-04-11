Fans of “Downton Abbey” should not miss “Belgravia” (8 p.m., EPIX), a four-part adaptation of Julian Fellowes’ novel of the same name. Fellowes, who wrote and created “Downton Abbey,” is also the writer here.
Like “Downton,” this story has romance between a beauty and one of her “betters,” villainous snobbery, scheming servants and at least one high-born dowager ready to bend the rules.
Philip Glenister (“State of Play”) and Tamsin Greig (“Episodes”) star as James and Anne Trenchard, whose beautiful daughter, Sophia (Emily Reid), catches the eye of noble-born Edmund Bellasis (Jeremy Neumark Jones) at a ball given by the Duke of Wellington as Napoleon’s forces approach. Nothing can come from their dalliance, as the Trenchards are mere “tradesmen,” and Edmund hails from blueblood stock. But the carnage of Waterloo ensues, as does a baby and death in childbirth, before “Belgravia” fast-forwards a generation to the early 1840s, when a foundling child grown to manhood earns the attention of several families.
It would be unfair to reveal much more, except to say that “Belgravia” does not disappoint. One of the reasons “Downton” declined was that everyone learned to get along and behave so nicely. With “Belgravia,” Fellowes remembers that the only way we learn to root for the truly good is to create characters worthy of our loathing. And there is no shortage of wicked characters here. Don’t miss it.
- HBO debuts “Run” (9:35 p.m., TV-MA), a tale of lives disrupted and love, or something, pursued at all costs. When we first meet Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever), she’s literally trapped. She’s parked her car too close to another in a suburban mall parking lot, where she’s supposed to pick up speakers for her (presumably) boring husband. She tries to escape, but before she does, she receives a text reading “Run” from her old college boyfriend Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson).
Back in the day, 17 years ago, they had made a pact that they would both ditch their jobs, spouses and lives on the spur of the moment if one sent the signal “Run” and the other responded in kind.
This pact sends both halfway around New York and then to a train traveling across America. It provides a neat motivating concept for a sitcom, but also asks us to identify with people who would blow up their lives for the sake of a game. Not to mention the collateral damage they might inflict on others, the husbands and lovers we slowly discover as they make nervous chatter on their life-changing train ride.
- “Killing Eve” (8 p.m., AMC, BBC America, TV-14) returns for a third season as Eve (Sandra Oh) recovers from a wound that should have killed her, much like Villanelle (Jodie Comer) at the start of season two. Believing her rival/love-obsession to be dead, Villanelle tries to work her way up in the fraternity of assassins.
It’s probably too harsh to describe this season as a let-down. There are gorgeous locations and interesting episodes offering origin tales for main and secondary characters. But we seem to be spinning our wheels. A show this dark, strange and often funny is difficult to sustain. “Eve” was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has relinquished the series to other writers. She was wise enough to end her acclaimed comedy “Fleabag” after two seasons.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Protective gear for first responders, ways to fight anxiety caused by the COVID-19 crisis and a New York church rebuilt in the shadow of Ground Zero.
- John Legend and Sara Bareilles lead the cast of the 2018 production “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (6 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG). Alice Cooper plays King Herod!
- Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A&E returns to its wheelhouse with “Biography: Dolly” (7 p.m., TV-PG), followed by “Willie Nelson: American Outlaw” (9 p.m., TV-14).
