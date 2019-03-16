St. Patrick’s Day is as good a time as any to reflect on the fact that some big Irish Catholic families just can’t be avoided. Way back in the 1960s, there was a joke about “voting for the Kennedy of your choice.” We seem to have finally moved beyond Baldwin brothers ubiquity. But there’s still no escaping the Wahlbergs.
The “Blue Bloods” star and New Kids on the Block veteran Donnie Wahlberg appears on “Very Scary People” (8 p.m. Sunday, HLN). It offers profiles of killers with extraordinary reputations for terrorizing the public, with and without the aid of hysterical press coverage. First up: John Wayne Gacy, who used the guise of a respectable citizen to obscure his secret fetish for young teens.
Other “Scary” subjects will include Charles Manson (March 24) and Jim Jones (April 21).
- OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.
Hallmark cut ties with Loughlin on Thursday.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.
Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.
So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired
.
Other highlights
- S
- cheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco
- .
- The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG)
- .
- A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14)
- .
Series notes
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
© 2019 United Feature Syndicate