The Hansons wanted to buy two handguns, and they wanted to do it in Texas.
Andrew and Tracy Hanson, both members of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, live in Washington, D.C., but their preferred gun dealer, fellow committee member Fredric Russell Mance, is based in Arlington. Because they’re not Texas residents, the Hansons couldn’t buy the guns directly from Mance, and would have had to pay a $125 transfer fee for each firearm.
Instead, the Hansons went to court, arguing that the fee infringed on their Second Amendment rights. They were asking a judge to let them buy the guns at market price, but really they were asking a judge to strike down a decades-old law restricting interstate handgun sales.
The Hansons won at the trial court, but lost before a three-judge panel on the appeals court, leaving them few options. Perhaps their best shot was that the full appeals court — the politically conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears civil and criminal cases from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi — would take up the case “en banc” and rule in their favor.
Ultimately, in an eight-seven vote, the Hansons lost and the status quo won. But the near-tie caught lawyers’ eyes: A year ago, that vote wouldn’t even have been close — Democrat- and Republican-appointed judges appointed before President Donald Trump took office overwhelmingly agreed to let the decades-old law stand. But all four new Trump-appointed judges sided with the Hansons, and the two from Texas had sharp words for their colleagues who did not.
“The Second Amendment continues to be treated as a ‘second-class’ right,” wrote Judge James Ho, a former Texas Solicitor General confirmed to the 5th Circuit in December. “This case warrants en banc review.”
Experts and 5th Circuit practitioners point to that close vote — just two more Trump-appointed judges, they expect, would have flipped the court — as among the best evidence of the impact the president has had on the federal bench since assuming office last year.
Quiet revolution
Call it Trump’s quietest revolution: 26 of the president’s picks have already been confirmed to the nation’s 13 powerful appeals courts, which sit just one step from the U.S. Supreme Court. In his first congressional term, President Barack Obama appointed 15.
And the 5th Circuit has been a focal point in Trump’s efforts: That court, considered the country’s most politically conservative, has already welcomed five new judges, more than any other circuit court in the country. Three of them have come from Texas.
Since the eight-seven vote was taken, the 5th Circuit has added one more Trump-appointed judge, and the president has one more vacancy to fill on the court. The same vote today, in other words, would likely go the other way.
Trump’s appointments, according to interviews with experts and 5th Circuit practitioners, have begun to shift an already right-leaning court toward a more monolithic brand of conservatism. These are judges, experts say, whose views are less hidden and whose outcomes are easier to predict.
Compared with their colleagues appointed by other Republican presidents, their philosophies are less idiosyncratic; so far, they have seldom surprised. And as their numbers swell, the 5th Circuit is teetering toward a tipping point — one that might, in the next close vote, mark a monumental shift on a political issue that divides the country.
“Anybody out there that runs a group that litigates will notice that vote and is going to be thinking about it,” said David Coale, an appellate lawyer who frequently appears before the 5th Circuit. “It isn’t just that they’re conservative, though they are conservative. They’re waving a big flag.”
‘A rightward push’
Trump entered office with more vacancies on the federal bench than many of his predecessors, thanks in part to the machinations of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky. The president’s judicial nominations outfit, centered in the White House Counsel’s Office, has been uncharacteristically efficient, churning out a steady stream of judges who are highly qualified — and, critics say, highly ideological — and sending them down the conveyor belt for confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
“Despite all the chaos in Trump world … the president’s judicial nominees team is a finely operating machine,” said Josh Blackman, a prominent conservative lawyer and a law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston.
Any Republican, Blackman said, “should be happy about [Trump’s] judicial nominees.”
McConnell has called judicial appointments his “top priority,” even trimming the Senate’s usual August recess to continue confirmation votes. Federal judges enjoy lifetime tenure and often have the last word on lawsuits over topics that loom as large as immigration policy, abortion rights and environmental regulations; these judges’ power was important enough to sway many Republicans otherwise reluctant to back the president. That’s in part because federal judges’ work will likely outlast that of the man who nominated them. And Trump has sought to ensure that, nominating judges decades younger than he is.
Lasting shifts
Trump has already appointed more than one in eight active appeals court judges, and he’s on pace to confirm more. Those figures stand out more in some places than others: On traditionally liberal circuits, Trump has a chance to make lasting ideological shifts.
“The real legacy of the Trump administration is that the 5th Circuit will not be an outlier,” said Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas Law professor.