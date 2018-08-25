Inmate phone calls in Texas prisons are about to get a lot cheaper.
In an Austin hotel ballroom Friday, the Texas Board of Criminal Justice approved a decrease to the cost of calls for inmates from 26 cents per minute to 6 cents a minute. The change will go into effect Sept. 1.
“The new OTS contract is going to benefit not only families of offenders who are hoping to stay connected, but enhance the agency’s focus on re-entry,” said Texas Department of Criminal Justice Executive Director Bryan Collier. “The system is used to maintain relationships with friends and family that are a vital part of a successful re-entry and reintegration of offenders into the community.”
Under the new contract with CenturyLink, the cost of a typical 15-minute phone call will drop from about $4 to 90 cents. Phone call limits will also increase from 20 minutes to 30 minutes, and CenturyLink will install technology to allow for video visitation from major metro areas to rural areas, according to a press release.
The revenue from the phone system, under state law, is split — 60 percent goes to the contractor and 40 percent goes to the state, mostly to the Texas Crime Victims Fund. Last year, inmate phone calls made nearly $15 million for the fund, according to TDCJ’s release.