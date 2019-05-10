On Thursday, the Texas House approved a bail reform bill that, after a last-minute amendment, would have actually kept more poor people in jail before trial. After backlash over the change, however, lawmakers removed the amendment Friday and finally passed the measure out of the chamber.
Bail practices in Texas’ two most populous counties have been deemed unconstitutional by federal judges for discriminating against poor criminal defendants who can’t pay for their release from jail. Many reform advocates have called for a system that could get poor, nonviolent defendants out from behind bars, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has sought to make it harder for dangerous defendants to be released.
But a Thursday amendment by state Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission, went against both of those ideas, with Longoria citing safety concerns. It was more restrictive than current law, prohibiting judicial officers from releasing defendants on no-cost bonds for numerous reasons, including if they haven’t shown up to a court hearing in the previous two years, were charged with a violent offense or were charged with a crime that involves more than 4 grams of a controlled substance. It also would have undone a main piece of the bill that would require officials to consider a defendant’s risk of danger or skipping court before making bail decisions, instead letting defendants with cash to be released on preset bail amounts.
“It was more of a community safety issue,” Longoria told The Texas Tribune after his amendment was added to the bill Thursday. “A lot of judges don’t have the proper training to basically admonish the defendants and set proper bond.”
Advocates across the political spectrum spoke out against the amendment, saying it would move the state in the opposite direction. On Friday, when the bill was brought before the House for final approval, an amendment by state Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, passed to remove Longoria’s changes.
“Adding that amendment from yesterday does not fit in line to what the purpose of this bill was for,” Collier told her colleagues. “We want to promote the release of these nonviolent defendants who are low income, and not let dangerous people who can afford to pay for bail out.”
House Bill 2020 was one of several bail reform measures filed this year after federal court rulings, jail deaths and a state trooper’s murder drew attention to Texas’ pretrial jailing practices after the last legislative session. The bill’s author, state Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, said he worked in coordination with Abbott’s office on the measure, but it has changed significantly since it was filed in March. One of the most notable revisions is that it no longer puts the power over systemic bail changes under the governor’s office. A spokesman for Abbott did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the bill.
The measure finally passed the House Friday on 83-to-51 vote, and it will now move to the Senate for consideration.
Calls for reform in Texas have grown louder as successful legal challenges to bail practices expand across the nation. In many counties, judicial officers set a bond amount, based on the criminal charge, that arrestees must pay in order to be released before trial. But some cities, counties and states are veering away from cash-focused bail systems. Instead, they are leaning toward making pretrial release decisions based on risk level and pushing for release of low-risk defendants on no-cost bonds.
The goal is often to prevent poor, nonviolent defendants from being kept in jail simply because they can’t afford their bail bonds while similar defendants with more financial resources walk free. Abbott also entered the debate last year after a state trooper’s murder, but his proposal focused on making it harder for dangerous defendants to get out of jail.