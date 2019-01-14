This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Blaine Milam. Milam, A Texas death row inmate was set to die by lethal injection Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 for killing his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter during a torturous ordeal the couple had said was part of an “exorcism” to expel a demon from the child’s body. A Texas appeals court granted a stay in his execution Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)