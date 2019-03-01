SAN ANTONIO — Family members of victims of a Texas church shooting are suing a sporting goods chain that sold the weapons used in the 2017 massacre.
The lawsuit filed in state district court in San Antonio alleges Academy Sports & Outdoors illegally sold the assault-style rifle, high-capacity magazine and ammunition to Devin Kelley. It argues Kelley shouldn’t have been able buy the firearm from the New Braunfels store because he showed an ID from Colorado, which prohibits the sale of high-capacity weapons.
Kelley used the weapons to kill more than two dozen people at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.
Each family seeks $1 million in damages.
Some families have also separately sued the U.S. Air Force for failing to report Kelley’s past crimes to a federal database.
Churches’ online data used in gift card scam
AUSTIN — Investigators say thieves have been using online information about Texas churches to pretend to be preachers and text parishioners appealing for gift cards for good works.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office on Friday announced a consumer warning in a scam in which victims buy gift cards and then provide card numbers to the crooks. The charitable requests are bogus.
Attorney General Ken Paxton says churches throughout Texas have been targeted using information from their websites or online bulletins.
People pretending to be ministers call or text church members requesting gift cards for charity, but insist they can’t pick up the cards and falsely say the buyer will be reimbursed.
Specifics weren’t immediately released about the churches. Congregants suspecting fraud can file a complaint with Paxton’s office.