The city of Waco employee arrested last week after disrupting business at an employee health clinic held a knife to an officer’s throat during the incident, an arrest warrant affidavit alleges.
Staff at the clinic, 1415 N. Fourth St., called police July 21 on Ronald Louis Turner, 27, saying he was intoxicated and needed to be removed from the property, according to the affidavit.
When police arrived, Turner had started to attack another staff member, and a 17-year veteran police officer stepped in to break it up, the affidavit states.
The officers tried to arrest Turner on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication, but Turner resisted, according to the affidavit.
The city employee whom Turner was fighting tried to help detain Turner, the affidavit states. Turner then reached for a knife he had on him.
“The accused, while resisting arrest, was able to get his knife open and held the knife to the (officer’s) neck,” the affidavit states. “Another city of Waco employee had to come to the rescue of the officer and knock the knife out of the accused hand and assist the officer in restraining the accused.”
The officer used a stun gun on Turner, but it had little effect on Turner, the affidavit states. Three other witnesses tried to help the officer during the struggle.
“At this time, more officers arrived on scene and the accused was taken into custody,” the affidavit states.
Police stated that Turner tried to pull the officer’s gun from his holster, but an employee prevented him from doing so.
Turner was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer, a third-degree felony charge of resisting arrest and a state jail felony charge of attempting to take a weapon away from a peace officer. Bond for Turner was denied by 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother, jail records state.
Chase leads to meth discovery
A brief police pursuit last week led to the discovery of more than three pounds of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Waco man, an arrest affidavit states.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull over Daniel Luis Lopez, 37, Thursday on Valley Mills Drive, and Lopez fled, according to the affidavit.
“The defendant refused to stop and evaded highway patrol troopers and Waco police officers throughout many highways and residential streets,” the affidavit states. “As the defendant was traveling east on Grim Avenue, defendant disregarded a stop sign and struck another vehicle that was traveling south on North 26th Street.”
The driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police arrested Lopez at the scene, the affidavit states.
Officers found about a pound of methamphetamine in Lopez’s car, and Waco drug enforcement officers were able to get a search warrant for his apartment in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Drive, according to the affidavit.
They found another 2.2 pounds of meth in Lopez’s apartment, the affidavit states.
He was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two first-degree felony charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest. He was also being held on a parole violation, according to jail records.
DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said the incident connected to Lopez’s arrest remains under investigation and declined to discuss details.
Lopez remained in custody Tuesday with bond listed at $185,000.