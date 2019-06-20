Waco attorney Kyle Gregory Layman was arrested Thursday at his Woodway home on criminal solicitation of a minor charges based on text messages he sent a 14-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit states.
The girl’s mother alerted McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials last month about the texts. When investigators took over communication with him on the girl’s phone, he discussed wanting to engage in specific sexual activities with the girl, according to the affidavit.
Layman, 30, has been a licensed criminal defense attorney for four years. During his arrest in the 300 block of Santa Fe Drive, Layman became faint and lost consciousness. Authorities called AMR paramedics who checked Layman before he was taken to McLennan County Jail on three third-degree felony charges of criminal solicitation of a minor.
According to the affidavits, Layman represents a member of the girl’s family in a potential harassment case and asked for the girl’s phone number to talk to her for the case. As the girl described incidents relevant to the case, Layman started to discuss personal matters, the affidavit states.
He asked her about “partying, providing him with lap dances and discussing making out with her,” the affidavit states.
In one text message, Layman began talking about drinking alcohol with the girl, the affidavit states. He asked for a picture of the girl and responded via text message that, “you look older” than 14 years old, according to the affidavit.
On May 15, human trafficking Detective Joseph Scaramucci got permission from the family to take over communications with Layman via the girl’s cellphone. The affidavit states Layman discussed wanting to engage in specific sexual activities with the girl and wanted her to call him “Daddy.”
Scaramucci stated the number for the phone Layman used was listed on his business website and the State Bar of Texas website.
Local attorney Robert Callahan said he is representing Layman, but he had no immediate comment following his arrest.
Layman graduated from Baylor Law School in August 2014 and worked that year as an intern for the Collin County District Attorney’s Office in McKinney. In November, Layman worked for two days as an unlicensed assistant in the district attorney’s office before he was terminated, authorities said.
Collin County First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye confirmed Layman’s internship, but declined to comment on personnel matters. No disciplinary history was listed in state bar records.
Layman had been released from McLennan County Jail by Thursday evening on bond listed at $9,000.
Witness tampering
A man in jail on human trafficking charges is facing a new charge alleging that he asked a witness in a recorded jailhouse phone call to recant her story, an arrest affidavit states.
Myron Lydon Ingram, 32, of Hillsboro, was charged Wednesday with a first-degree felony charge of tampering with a witness in the human trafficking case.
He was jailed March 1 on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized crime and was indicted two weeks ago.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detectives initially arrested Ingram on the human trafficking charge at a Bellmead motel, where Ingram allegedly directed four women to post online advertisements for prostitution. Investigators arrested Ingram after nearly 23 grams of cocaine was found inside his car and his cellphone contained phone numbers connected to human trafficking in 15 different cities in Texas.
Ingram was taken to McLennan County Jail on the drug and human trafficking charges. He was indicted June 8 on a felony charge of continuous human trafficking, as well as drug charges.
According to the arrest affidavit filed this week, detectives reviewed jailhouse phone calls with Ingram where he allegedly told a woman whom he is accused of trafficking that he got his indictment papers on June 9.
The affidavit states: “During this call, Ingram stated, ‘I got my indictment paper yesterday baby. I need you to do me a favor. I know you don’t mean me no harm, but you gotta tell that lawyer you want a “retractment” statement. That means you wanna let them know the officer forced you and scared you to say the shit you said, that you’re not going to come to court.’ “
Ingram allegedly told the woman to claim she was high on drugs and doesn’t remember saying incriminating things about Ingram, the affidavit states. The affidavit does not say whether the woman agreed to recant testimony against him in current criminal proceedings.
Detectives charged Ingram with tampering with a witness. He remained jailed Thursday with a bond listed at $150,000.
Sexual assault
Waco police are searching for a man who may have fled the country in the midst of a local sexual assault investigation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police are looking for Andrey Mukaddasi, 30, Swanton said. Police have an arrest warrant for Mukaddasi charging him with sexual assault, he said.
Police were made aware he may have returned to Syria but may have remained in contact with several people in the Waco area, Swanton said.
Mukaddasi is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, he said. No further details of the allegations against him were released Thursday.
Anyone with information about Mukaddasi is asked to contact Detective Eric Trojanowski at 750-7611.