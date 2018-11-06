McLennan County commissioners Tuesday set a close date of Nov. 15 to sell the Grand Karem Shrine building and the county's garage in downtown Waco to Magnolia Vacation Rentals LLC.
Under the contract, Magnolia will purchase the 90-year-old building at 701 Washington Ave. for $930,000 and the neighboring county garage for $500,000, County Attorney Mike Dixon said.
County Judge Scott Felton said he looked forward to getting the two properties back on the tax rolls.
County commissioners also entered into a one-year lease with Magnolia for time to relocate services and personnel at both locations.
The Grand Karem Shrine building houses the county health services department and the child support court and has operated out of the garage at that location since 1987.
The contract for sale and leases were approved unanimously. Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson and Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry were not at the meeting.
