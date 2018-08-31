A federal district judge on Friday denied the state of Texas’ request that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program be put on hold after Texas and nine other states sued to halt the Obama-era program.
DACA was launched in 2012 and grants recipients a renewable, two-year work permit and a reprieve from deportation proceedings for immigrants who were brought to the United States while they were children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said the states could likely prove that DACA causes the states irreparable harm. But Hannen wrote that the states delayed in seeking the relief for years. He added that there was an abundance of evidence to show that ending the program “was in contrary to the best interests of the public.”
His decision means that hundreds of thousands of the program’s recipients can continue applying to renew their status — for now.
“Here, the egg has been scrambled. To try to put it back in the shell with only a preliminary injunction record, and perhaps at great risk to many, does not make sense nor serve the best interests of this country,” Hanen wrote.
In a statement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cheered Hannen’s decision, saying the judge’s statement about irreparable harm was an indication that Texas would ultimately win the case.
“We’re now very confident that DACA will soon meet the same fate as the Obama-era Deferred Action for Parents of Americans program, which the courts blocked after I led another state coalition challenging its constitutionality,” Attorney General Paxton said. “President Obama used DACA to rewrite federal law without congressional approval.”
The order is on hold for 21 days to allow time for an appeal. If one isn’t asked for, Hanen said the court would then proceed with the case.
Pete Boogaard, the communications director for FWD.us, an immigrant rights advocacy group, said the decision is welcome news, but DACA recipients shouldn’t proclaim an outright victory.
“This ruing means that DACA renewals are going to continue in the near term, and that’s good news,” he said.