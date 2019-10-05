In a cacophonous era when state and local developments seldom eclipse the political meltdown underway in Washington, D.C., two events briefly drew attention to Texas. Each offers a valuable lesson: the cold-blooded shooting death of 42-year-old Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, the first Sikh deputy in the nation’s third-largest sheriff’s department, and the conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, 31, for wandering into the wrong apartment after a long shift and shooting to death the unarmed occupant, 26-year-old Botham Jean.
To the consternation of some, both cases focus on our nation’s continuing divide over race and religion.
No wonder so many have rushed to pay heartfelt tribute to Dhaliwal, a married father of three killed during an otherwise routine traffic stop more than a week ago. While he gained attention in 2015 for the sheriff’s department permitting him to wear a turban and beard in uniform (oh, the horror, some exclaimed), he was by all accounts an exceptional officer with a natural inclination toward volunteerism and public service, the model of how one can preserve his or her cultural identity while assimilating successfully into the Great American Mainstream. His outreach and community pride should inspire all to similar acts of goodwill.
“When Hurricane Harvey struck Houston, Deputy Dhaliwal served meals to those who were left homeless,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said in eulogizing him last week. “In the wake of Hurricane Maria, he traveled to Puerto Rico to assist in the relief efforts there. He also worked to deliver water and supplies to Punjab, India, while the area was suffering from a severe drought. He leaves behind an unmistakably beautiful legacy of a life marked with service and devotion to others.”
A Dallas County jury’s sentencing of former police officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison last week was briefly eclipsed by the shooting victim’s brother embracing Guyger at trial’s end. While no one should dismiss this moment, the case highlights the problem so many of us would ignore: continuing tensions involving white police officers and the minority communities they police. During the trial, prosecutors introduced racially loaded texts that Guyger, who is white, sent about black police colleagues and even the death of Martin Luther King Jr. Shooting victim Botham Jean was black.
While she was convicted of murder, there’s little doubt some variation of the defense scenario is correct: Guyger innocently (and carelessly) entered the wrong apartment after a 14-hour shift and shot Jean (who was relaxing at home) twice on the impression he was a burglar in her apartment. (The black judge even allowed jurors to consider Texas’ so-called “Castle Doctrine” in determining innocence or guilt.) The verdict should remind all of the rigors law enforcement officers face daily, extending beyond normal work shifts and demanding the patience of Job. It also proves that when individual officers whom society correctly holds to higher standards succumb to base impulses demonstrating contempt for the communities they serve, they leave themselves wide open for real trouble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.