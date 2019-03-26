Sarah Terrell was surprised to learn in 2016 that her son’s Houston high school was being renamed. In the span of one October week, it was announced — and then made official — that the High School for Performing and Visual Arts would now be called HSPVA Kinder, in honor of a local foundation that had donated $7.5 million to the school.
Terrell was curious: How could that have happened so quickly? Did other schools handle renaming decisions the same way?
So she filed an open records request to see how the University of Houston had renamed three of its sports venues. But her attempt to learn more about how taxpayer funded schools operate failed. After months of back-and-forth, she was denied all but one contract, and in the one she did receive, most of the information was redacted.
In its decision to allow the University of Houston to keep the contracts hidden, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office cited a 2015 Texas Supreme Court case known as Boeing Co. v. Paxton, which expanded what is considered a trade secret, or proprietary information of private companies that government agencies can withhold from the public.
“As a citizen, you just feel bullied,” Terrell said. “They hold all the cards. Boeing gives them the right to withhold the entire contract. It’s [a way] to just shut down everything.”
For years, advocates hailed Texas as a leader in government transparency. But now they say the Boeing ruling is just one example of a group of recent court decisions that have chipped away at the strength of the state’s open government laws and made it harder for Texans to know what their government is up to.
This year, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are hoping to close some of the loopholes that the rulings have created.
“There has been a long string of adverse Texas Supreme Court decisions, despite the fact the Public Information Act is supposed to be construed liberally,” said Joseph Larsen, a First Amendment attorney in Houston and member of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. “The Texas Supreme Court has fairly consistently ruled such that make it harder and harder to get information.”
Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, and Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, filed Senate Bill 943 and House Bill 2189, companion bills which aim to address the pair of court decisions seen as the greatest threats to open government — Boeing, and the Greater Houston Partnership v. Paxton.
Before Boeing
Before the Boeing v. Paxton decision, records showing how private companies were doing business with the government could be kept confidential during an ongoing bidding process, if the release of the information would hurt the government’s ability to get a good deal. After the bidding process was over, the records were public, giving voters a chance to scrutinize how their tax dollars were being spent.
In the Boeing case, a former Boeing employee requested records regarding a lease between the aerospace manufacturer and the Port Authority of San Antonio. But Boeing wanted to withhold some of the information.
Eventually the case made its way to the Texas Supreme Court, which agreed with Boeing and ordered the state to block the release of the information. The court’s decision expanded the competitive bidding exception in two ways, experts say.
One, it allowed private companies to claim the trade secrets exception when the government informs them that someone has requested information. And two, it lowered the threshold for what records could be kept secret by letting companies use the exception if they could say the release of information would put them at a competitive disadvantage in the future. And the companies are taken at their word; there is no mechanism for the attorney general to conduct independent fact-finding about whether disclosure would genuinely risk a competitive disadvantage.
“[The decision] created a loophole that a mack truck can drive through ... I can tell you it is being abused all over the state and in ways in which I feel certain the court never anticipated,” said Laura Prather, a First Amendment attorney in Austin and member of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. “You can no longer find out how your taxpayer dollars are being spent. It’s that simple.”
Prather said the Boeing decision can hurt small businesses. Without being able to see the winning contract, she said, companies who lose bids won’t know how to be more competitive in future deals, which could discourage competition.
Check on government
But for citizens, she said the Boeing loophole leaves taxpayers unable to serve as a check on local governments.
“When we think about all the economic development incentives that go out there, and companies say, ‘We’re going to provide 50,000 jobs and we’re going to do X, Y and Z for the community,’ you can no longer check to see if they’re going to do those things because you can’t get that information,” Prather said.
Since the 2015 ruling, the attorney general’s office has cited the Boeing decision in withholding information in more than 2,600 public records requests, said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas.
Proprietary information
At a House Committee on State Affairs hearing last week, which included testimony on HB 2189, Capriglione said while his bill would make the competitive bidding exemption only applicable to the government like the original interpretation of the law, it’s not meant to restore the Texas Public Information Act to what it was before the 2015 ruling.
He said his bill makes exceptions for contractors’ proprietary information while also allowing the public to get fundamental information in contracts like the terms, cost, and information that would let the public know a company delivered what they promised.
“This bill restores transparency to state and local government contracting, while recognizing that some information is truly proprietary and does need to be protected from disclosure in order to foster competition,” Capriglione said at the hearing.
An updated version of his bill would prevent line item pricing from being withheld from contracts under the competitive bidding exception.
Larsen said the line-item provision is key. Without it, he said the bill would do little to address problems created by the Boeing decision.
“If they withhold that the price of the individual items or services … then it doesn’t fix Boeing, it enshrines it,” Larsen said. “If all you get is the overall or total price, then you’re going to miss 99 percent of what you need to know.”